The Best Alternate Takes From The Beatles Revolver

The Revolver Super Deluxe edition highlights certain songs’ journeys, sometimes starting from demos, others in rehearsals. The middle two discs present progressions to final product, but with varying depth. Some pieces get a multi-rendition dive, others merely get the best final mixes of instrumental backing tracks. Here we can get lost in the fingerings of many instruments, and the attention to sonic detail the Beatles, and their ever-encouraging producer George Martin, exemplified. From timing to audio dynamic, each note is perfectly pitched and placed. Some of these, and other takes which have already been released on Anthology 2, could have been cut for crucial rare alternatives.

You can listen to the playlist here while you read on to get our rationale for choosing these particular versions of each song.

“Paperback Writer” Takes 1 & 2 / Backing Track

“Paperback Writer” is best known for its intricate harmony vocals and counterpoint, so hearing the introductory pickup chords at the start of the track is educational. It was probably done so the opening round had keys to tune to, and were pulled from the final mix, so it’s just a rare gem. The first take is a false start, making it through half of the first verse before George notices it is picking up speed, a sin in Ringo’s eyes, the best timekeeper in rock. But it’s Paul who likes the extra energy, and the new tempo is perfect. This track was recorded before the bass was added, so the live guitar interchange is featured. Paul’s distorted lead riff is made more wondrous by Harrison’s impeccably ragged rhythmic responses, occasionally perfectly mimicking Lennon’s style of attack. This highlights what a great trio of guitarists make up this band. Even if Lennon is on tambourine, his presence is felt in the lower strings. As the piece goes on, we hear Harrison getting some kind of non-distortion effect on his chord sustain. It grows into a perfectly novel fade.

“Rain” Take 5, Actual Speed

Before we get to the album, however, one of the singles is of singular importance.

If you think Ringo Starr’s drumming is wild on the original “Rain,” wait until you hear him and Paul play it at normal speed. In Revolver Super Deluxe’s extra added version, John Lennon and George Harrison’s rhythmic interplay is somehow more playful and inclusive of each other’s lines. Ultimately, this backing track would be slowed down for the record, making it a trippy escape from a drizzling reality. To further cascade into proto-psychedelia, Lennon’s vocals were later recorded at a slightly slower speed than the final key, and his voice was brought up to further enhance the ethereal effect. The final backwards vocal tracks reinforced the otherworldly intrusion, but it all began with this ripping instrumental run-through.

“Taxman” (Take 11)

Coming in as the second song on Disc 3, this is a crystal-clear mix of the version of “Taxman” which appeared on Anthology 2. The major difference between this and the final version comes with Harrison’s non-double-tracked lead vocal, and the background vocals. During the third verse, Lennon and McCartney harmonize “Anybody got a bitta money.” This is a tongue-twister, which was correctly judged a little too busy, and clever as it is, equally corny. It was exchanged for the far more relevant callouts to Messrs. Wilson and Heath (“ah-ahhhh…”), then sitting uncomfortably in Parliament. This version also includes some interesting, but distracting, lead-guitar bursts which were cut from the final mix. The Beatles and Martin always had a keen sense for less-is-more decisions.