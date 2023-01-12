The Best Jeff Beck Side Project Tracks and Deep Cuts

Mick Jagger – “Lucky in Love”

Beck played on both Mick Jagger’s first solo albums. For She’s the Boss, recorded after The Rolling Stones’ 1983 album Undercover, he shared guitar duties with Pete Townshend and Carlos Alomar. Beck plays lead guitar on “Lonely at the Top,” “Running Out of Luck,” “Hard Woman,” “She’s the Boss,” and acoustic guitar on “Just Another Night,” the hit of the album. But the best guitar work is on “Lucky in Love.” Beck squeezes Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, and even Ron Woods’ stringular essence into each line. Looking for more uniformity in his second solo album, Primitive Cool, Jagger hired Beck as the regular session guitarist.

Tina Turner – “Private Dancer”

“Private Dancer” is one of legendary vocalist Tina Turner’s most recognizable of signature hits. So instantly iconic, the album was named after it. But the clipped strokes of Beck’s palmed funk licks is the subtle seduction which keeps it warm under the covers. The solo comes directly after Turner defiantly rasps her upper range on a climactic bridge, and the entire band hushes to a piano crawl before Beck’s subtly sustained blue notes ring down. Beck’s tonality does a balletic spin to the upper reaches of the fretboard before pirouetting into a perfect finish, sadly crowded out by the symphonic resolution chord.

Mark Knopfler of the band Dire Straits, who wrote “Private Dancer,” is on record as saying he is not a fan of the solo. He should listen to Beck rip through the lead on “Steel Claw” from the same album. It is the other side of the spectrum, sounding like Vernon Reid before Living Colour broke through.

Rod Stewart – “Infatuation”

The Beck/Stewart repertoire runs deep with classics, but all those great pairings like “I Ain’t Superstitious” and their cover of Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” were Jeff Beck projects. Written by Stewart with Duane Hitchings and Rowland Robinson of The New Cactus Band, “Infatuation” was the first time Beck ever appeared on one of Rod’s solo albums. It was the first time they’d worked together since The Jeff Beck Group broke up 15 years earlier. The aggressive and sneering solo, not even the song itself, may be the best moment on Stewart’s Camouflage album. By all accounts, he wasn’t very interested in the project, he just dropped a bunch of tapes in a producer’s lap, and popped off to play soccer.

Kate Bush – “You’re The One”

Kate Bush’s 1993 album The Red Shoes was her most commercially accessible, and she didn’t care who knew. The more the merrier. Each track featured a celebrated cameo player. Guest guitarists included Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. Prince rearranged the ballad “Why Should I Love You” into an up-tempo dance track, adding keyboards, guitar solos, and bass. The album closes on “You’re The One,” with Beck’s extended solo tensely nudging Bush to cathartic release, while Procol Harum’s Gary Brooker slips a light fandango into the Hans Christian Andersen musical adaptation using just a Hammond organ.

David Bowie – “The Jean Genie”/”Twist and Shout” and “Round & Round”

One more reason to love Director Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream is because it unleashed the July 1973 performance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon with Beck on guitar. The footage was removed from the 1983 documentary Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars at Beck’s request, and has only been seen on low-grade bootlegs. Morgen and his sound production team clean up the mix. Beck joined David Bowie onstage to perform “The Jean Genie”/”Love Me Do” and “Around and Around,” and he drives those songs with the pure locomotion of aural devotion.