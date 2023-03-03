Daisy Jones & The Six Cast: Where You’ve Seen Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin is Billy Dunne

Sam Claflin has a very recognizable “hey, I know that guy!” air about him. And that just might be because you indeed probably know this guy from some of his previous major roles. The British actor got his start portraying Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series, starting with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. He then went on to play real life fascist politician Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders. Notably he also played Mycroft Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. On Daisy Jones & The Six, Claflin is Billy Dunne, the original frontman for The Six before he comes to share songwriting duties with Daisy Jones.

Camila Morrone is Camila Dunne

Ah, the rare instance of an actor playing a character with the same name. We love to see it. Camila Morrone is an Argentinian-American model whose first acting role was in James Franco’s little-seen Bukowski in 2013. Since then, she’s also popped up in films like Death Wish and Never Goin’ Back. Morrone dated Leonardo Dicaprio for five years, before breaking up in 2022. And yes, before you ask: she just happened to turn 25 years old in 2022.

Suki Waterhouse is Karen Sirko

Of the six actors who make up the members of Daisy Jones & The Six, English actress Suki Waterhouse (who plays keyboardist Karen Sirko) is the only one with significant prior musical experience. After getting her start in modeling at age 16, the London-born Waterhouse embarked an acting career with a minor role in 2012’s Pusher. She would go on to have bigger roles in The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Assassination Nation. As a musician, she released her first album I Can’t Let Go in 2022. While we don’t want to get in the habit of detailing the dating history of every actress in this article, you’ll probably want to know that Waterhouse has been in a relationship with Robert Pattinson since 2018.

Will Harrison (Graham), Suki Waterhouse (Karen)

Will Harrison is Graham Dunne

Though Billy Dunne’s guitarist brother Graham Dunne is a major part of Daisy Jones & The Six (and arguably the reason the band starts in the first place), the actor who plays him has a pretty light C.V. Will Harrison has only 8 acting credits on his IMBd, the first four of which all belong to relatively obscure shorts. In 2019 he played presidential advisor Zach Barlow on the CBS drama Madame Secretary.

Sebastian Chacon (Warren), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie)

Josh Whitehouse is Eddie Roundtree

If their original bassist had never quit, Daisy Jones & The Six bassist Eddie Roundtree would have gotten to play guitar like he wanted. Funnily enough, the actor who plays Eddie also has a pretty big “what if?” in his recent history. British actor Josh Whitehouse was previously best known for his work on BBC’s Poldark. In 2019, however, he was cast to play a major part in a Game of Thrones prequel. Unfortunately for him, that prequel wasn’t House of the Dragon but “The Long Night” prequel known as Bloodmoon, which HBO ultimately decided not to produce. That year he got to star alongside Vanessa Hudgens in the Netflix holiday film The Knight Before Christmas so at least his 2019 wasn’t a total wash.

Sebastian Chacon (Warren), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie)

Sebastian Chacon is Warren Rojas

Daisy Jones & The Six drummer Warren Rojas is the platonic ideal of a laidback percussionist. While his bandmates bicker, Warren just bangs away at his instruments, happy to be along for the ride. The actor who plays Warren, Sebastian Chacon, has an extensive reel of bit parts in TV series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Pose, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. A native New Yorker with Colombian and Ecuadorian parents, Chacon is set for his biggest role yet in Daisy Jones & The Six.