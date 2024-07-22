House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Review: How to Claim Your Dragon

On Team Black, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is also feeling the pressure to prove herself a stalwart and capable leader as she continues to face pushback from her own Council. In a show of strength, she moves forward with Operation: Dragonrider, encouraging Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) to try his luck with Seasmoke.

We’ve always known that dragons are fickle creatures, but this episode of House of the Dragon does good to remind us of that fact. At first, it looks like the tiny bit of Targaryen blood that Rhaenyra found in Ser Steffon’s bloodline was enough to convince Seasmoke to be a good little dragon, but alas, it was all a ruse. As soon as he gets close enough, Seasmoke flambes the poor guy and dashes away as though the mere proposition of Ser Steffon being a dragonrider was enough to offend the dragon’s very core.

We also find out that Seasmoke isn’t the only runaway dragon threatening the good people of Westeros, it turns out that Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) has a dragon problem of her own as Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) comes to learn. It would appear this is why Lady Jeyne has been so adamant about getting some dragons.

But despite the setback with Seasmoke, Rhaenyra is determined not to let this or anyone undermine her power. Emma D’Arcy is also incredible in this episode (as always), the way they both subtly and overtly portray Rhaenyra’s restlessness bubbling toward the surface. Rhaenyra has always been a force to be reckoned with, but with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) at her side, Rhaenyra further proves in this episode why she should be the rightful ruler of the realm.

Sure, their plan to send food to the smallfolk in King’s Landing may have incited a deadly riot, but it was still a smart show of strength and compassion for the everyday people. The smallfolk have been suffering more and more under the Greens, making them easier to sway. It’s easier to forgive one perceived atrocity when it was done by the same hand that’s actually feeding them.

Fans who have been dying for Rhaenyra and Mysaria to combine to maximize their joint slay into a more romantic relationship are also in for a treat this episode (it’s me, I’m fans) as they finally give into the tension that’s been brewing between them with a kiss. That’s right, Queer Queen Rhaenyra is officially canon, even if it’s for the briefest of moments. Should the guard that interrupted them get demoted? Maybe! But unfortunately, that’s not my call.