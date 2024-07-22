House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Review: How to Claim Your Dragon
Operation: Dragonrider officially kicks off in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6.
Like most episodes of House of the Dragon this season, episode 6 has a lot going on. While it can be easy to get bogged down by the ever-revolving door of new and recurring characters, this installment at least keeps things moving fairly quickly, reminding us who these people are and why we should even care about them in the first place.
The Lannisters make another brief appearance being as prickish and entitled as always, insisting that Prince Regent Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhagar escort their forces to Harrenhal. Obviously this infuriates Aemond, who is relishing his newfound power and refuses to be treated like “a dog to be called to heel.” Thus, he reveals his plan to try and form an alliance with the Triarchy, the very same powers that gave Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and King Viserys I hell in the Stepstones for years, in an effort to circumvent the blockades preventing goods from entering King’s Landing by sea.
Mitchell has been bringing his A-game to Aemond all season, but he particularly shines in this episode as Aemond steps into this new role, especially in the conversation he has with Olivia Cooke’s Alicent. She has clearly lost any form of influence she had on him as his mother as he treats her with the same cold indignity he does everyone else. He doesn’t seem to have any compassion left for her to appeal to, and just as she did last episode she must contend with the consequences of her own actions as Aemond relieves her of her spot on the Council, taking away any lingering influence she may have had.
On Team Black, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is also feeling the pressure to prove herself a stalwart and capable leader as she continues to face pushback from her own Council. In a show of strength, she moves forward with Operation: Dragonrider, encouraging Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) to try his luck with Seasmoke.
We’ve always known that dragons are fickle creatures, but this episode of House of the Dragon does good to remind us of that fact. At first, it looks like the tiny bit of Targaryen blood that Rhaenyra found in Ser Steffon’s bloodline was enough to convince Seasmoke to be a good little dragon, but alas, it was all a ruse. As soon as he gets close enough, Seasmoke flambes the poor guy and dashes away as though the mere proposition of Ser Steffon being a dragonrider was enough to offend the dragon’s very core.
We also find out that Seasmoke isn’t the only runaway dragon threatening the good people of Westeros, it turns out that Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) has a dragon problem of her own as Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) comes to learn. It would appear this is why Lady Jeyne has been so adamant about getting some dragons.
But despite the setback with Seasmoke, Rhaenyra is determined not to let this or anyone undermine her power. Emma D’Arcy is also incredible in this episode (as always), the way they both subtly and overtly portray Rhaenyra’s restlessness bubbling toward the surface. Rhaenyra has always been a force to be reckoned with, but with Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) at her side, Rhaenyra further proves in this episode why she should be the rightful ruler of the realm.
Sure, their plan to send food to the smallfolk in King’s Landing may have incited a deadly riot, but it was still a smart show of strength and compassion for the everyday people. The smallfolk have been suffering more and more under the Greens, making them easier to sway. It’s easier to forgive one perceived atrocity when it was done by the same hand that’s actually feeding them.
Fans who have been dying for Rhaenyra and Mysaria to combine to maximize their joint slay into a more romantic relationship are also in for a treat this episode (it’s me, I’m fans) as they finally give into the tension that’s been brewing between them with a kiss. That’s right, Queer Queen Rhaenyra is officially canon, even if it’s for the briefest of moments. Should the guard that interrupted them get demoted? Maybe! But unfortunately, that’s not my call.
Whether House of the Dragon can be trusted to do right by this potential relationship is still yet to be determined as queer characters don’t have a great history in Westeros. But I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt if it means we get to see Rhaenyra and Mysaria continue to prove why women should be running Westeros.
As for Harrenhal, hopefully Daemon figures out what the hell is going on sooner rather than later, because that haunted house is about to get a lot more crowded whether he likes it or not. With forces on both sides starting to converge, it’ll take a lot more than the ghosts of Targaryens past (which now include King Viserys himself!) to hold the line for Team Black, even with Rhaenyra taking to the skies once again.
New episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
