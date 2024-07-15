House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Hand of the Queen

This is one of the most overtly feminist entries from a Game of Thrones series yet and it greatly benefits from maintaining that strict point of view. The perils and perceptions of womanhood are at the core of everything here, starting from the opening moments in which a properly roasted King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) returns from his misadventure at Rook’s Rest.

The sight of Aegon’s charred body is another win for the House of the Dragon VFX and makeup departments. The Green king’s melted flesh pulling away from its muscle as his Valyrian steel armor is removed is as gruesome as anything this show has depicted thus far. Aegon got the Anakin Skywalker treatment at Rook’s Rest but there is no Darth Vader suit to keep him alive – only the maester’s rudimentary medical techniques and his mother’s prayers can do that. That seems to be enough for now as the king clings to life, rotting in the Red Keep like his father before him.

This world being what it is, of course, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has little time to confront what the war she helped start has done to her eldest son, or Gods-be-good, the role her second son may have played in it. Instead, there’s work to be done, as there always seems to be. Before Aegon can even return to baseline human temperatures, the Small Council has gathered to debate who should be the realm’s regent while he recovers. But really, there is no debate. It has to be Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

Some part of Alicent has to know that there is nothing she can say to overcome the Greens’ original sin of primogeniture. This entire war is being fought on the theory that men’s voices matter more. Making Alicent regent now would only concede legitimacy to Rhaenyra’s claim. Surely Alicent understands that but she makes the argument for herself anyway…an argument that is almost immediately swatted away by the men around the table, including her trusted “allies” Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

As Aemond accepts the mantle of regent and gets to work plotting his side’s next move, the camera locks in on Alicent’s devastated face and the audio of Aemond’s words drop away until it’s only a low drone. The close-up lasts for around 30 seconds but it feels closer to 30 minutes. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon rarely use stylistic visual techniques like this outside of battle sequences, making this moment stand out even more.

Through four episodes this season, Ancient has endured unimaginable trauma. Just weeks ago, her eldest grandson was literally beheaded! She was then compelled to ride through the rickety streets of King’s Landing alongside his hastily stitched-together corpse. And yet, this is the thing that necessitates the PTSD zoom-in filter on director Clare Kilner’s camera. But of course, why wouldn’t it be? This isn’t just a matter of life and death to Alicent. It’s something far more important: it’s a matter of Alicent to Alicent. This episode keenly understands that drama is something that happens to you; tragedy is something that happens to me.