Inside No. 9’s Best Episodes (That Aren’t The 12 Days of Christine)

9. Dead Line (Halloween Special)

For their only Halloween special to date, Inside No. 9 tackled the challenge of a mostly live episode (they did use some pre-recorded material as well). The joy of this one is not the relatively straightforward ghost story itself, but the way it is filmed. The use of cameras, viewscreens, mirrors, and classic ghost story tropes is beautifully done.

This episode’s only flaw is that it is almost too clever for its own good. The part where it looks like the live broadcast is experiencing technical problems and the BBC announce that they are going to put on a classic episode instead is so convincing that some viewers on the night turned over, and others watching it later on the BBC iPlayer turned it off assuming the iPlayer was glitching. That’s a testament to how convincing it was – though really, we should all have realised that the rather bland story the episode appeared to be following was not, in fact, the story at all.

8. The Riddle of the Sphinx (Series 3, Episode 3)

This episode is about two things: crossword puzzles, and Greek mythology. If you have ever read any Greek mythology, or seen a Greek play, you will already have realised that it is very, very grim. Everyone in the episode is up to something and everyone is utterly ruthless. As the episode progresses their conflicting games come to a head in ways that are unexpectedly horrifying both to them and to the audience in a story that does not shy away from the more salacious aspects of Greek myth, including incest and cannibalism.

The episode’s use of its other theme, crossword puzzles, is equally clever if not more so. Pemberton actually wrote the puzzle featured in the episode, and it was even published in The Guardian the week before (though Pemberton admits it was perhaps more successful as a series of cryptic clues to the episode’s revelations than as a standalone cryptic crossword).

7. Zanzibar (Series 4, Episode 1)

Another episode that adopts a wholly different format, this episode is a parody of a Shakespearean comedy written entirely in iambic pentameter. The setting is modern (the ninth floor corridor of a hotel) and as a result we get glorious lines of dialogue like, “these sodding keycards never bloomin’ work” in iambic pentameter, which is a thing of beauty. The plot is also very clever, squeezing all the essential elements of Shakespeare’s best known comedies – twins separated at birth, confused identities, romance, and all ending well for love – into half an hour.

Like ‘The Riddle of the Sphinx’, ‘Zanzibar’ is extremely clever and especially rewards anyone with some knowledge of the thing it’s riffing on. It is placed one step higher primarily because the joyous ending makes it a more fun re-watch experience than the grim ‘Riddle’ – for those whose tastes run more to the dark and disturbing, swap these two around!