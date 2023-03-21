Endeavour’s Best Episodes: Shaun Evans and Roger Allam’s Greatest Moments

It’s not just Bright’s personal life we spy into, but Endeavour’s when he’s forced to endure a visit from his poisonous stepmother Gwen. There’s no love lost between them, and the conflict brings up some painful memories for our man. All that, plus an Endeavour special code to solve in the case, and the killer hiding in plain sight all along. A late-in-series classic that combines comedy (Jim Strange’s blushes aren’t spared at the nudist colony) with darkness.

9. Lazaretto (Series 4, Episode 3)

Endeavour is a master of underplayed emotions glancingly expressed, as befits its period setting, but when it wants to go big, it does so in style (see also: the tiger in ‘Prey’). ‘Lazaretto’ goes big on emotion and drama with a heightened storyline about an apparently cursed hospital bed, culminating in a race to save the life of its most recent patient: Mr Bright.

Bright is saved at the last minute, of course, but there are other victims. Win Thursday is grieving Joan’s departure (you know things are bad when Fred has to make his own sandwiches), and Endeavour himself is met with his own past loss when the case brings him into contact with Mrs Bryce Morgan, the rather horrid and snobbish mother of his former fiancée Susan. This one is a showcase for Shaun Evans whose delivery of the line “We were engaged to be married. And then we weren’t,” typifies his gentle strength, and Russell Lewis’ skill for writing meaningful understatement. Morse’s successful search for Joan in Leamington Spa gives Evans yet more opportunity to show the power of things left unsaid.

Speaking of which, after the high drama on the ward, in a good illustration of Endeavour’s dynamic range, ‘Lazaretto’ ends quietly with Morse and Thursday dissecting the case over a pint, just as it should be. The perfect balance.

8. Home (Series 1, Episode 4)

The Series 1 finale is a rewarding window into both Fred’s past and Endeavour’s family life. The death of Morse’s father calls him back home, while the arrival in Oxford of gangster Vic Kasper and son stirs up the silt around Thursday’s London days. We find out why Fred left the Smoke, and the guilt he feels over the murder of Carter, another young constable he’d taken under his wing. The whole thing is about fathers and sons – Cyril and Endeavour Morse, Vic and Vince Kasper, Fred and his protegees…

It becomes about fathers and daughters too, when Vince Kasper threatens Joan Thursday. That’s when we meet London Fred – an unblinking tough guy with a gun who’ll do what it takes to protect those he loves. Outside of the bloody nose he dealt a wrong’un in the Endeavour pilot, this was one of our first real glimpses of this side of the man, and it was a tantalising glimpse. ‘Home’ was also the episode that tenderly cemented the affection between our two leads, and paved the way for a double-act that would warm, and then break, and then warm hearts repeatedly in the series to come.