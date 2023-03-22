What’s Next For The Endeavour Cast & Creators?

It’s tough to say goodbye. Endeavour’s ninth series concluded over a decade spent with the Cowley Station (later Thames Valley) gang, so it’s only natural for fans feeling bereft to seek out their favourites’ next steps. Having hung up his Fred Thursday hat, Roger Allam can be seen this year on screen and stage, while Shaun Evans is taking on a very different kind of crime drama role.

From Endeavour production company Mammoth Screen, there’s a new period drama co-production, plus the return of series creator Russell Lewis’ next ITV detective drama, starring John Simm. Find all the info below.

Shaun Evans – True Crime Serial Killer Drama Delia Balmer (w/t)

Actor-director Shaun Evans is currently filming the role of real-life serial killer John Sweeney in a new ITV true crime drama. Evans will star opposite Anna Maxwell-Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty), who plays Sweeney’s former girlfriend Delia Balmer in the four-part series, set between the early 1990s and 2010s. Balmer survived brutal physical and emotional torment from Sweeney, and was then forced to fight her way through a justice system that let her and Sweeney’s previous victims down severely before his conviction was secured.

Delia Balmer is the working title of the drama, which comes from the makers of Line of Duty, Bodyguard and Vigil, the first series of which Evans starred. Inspired by Balmer’s book Living With a Serial Killer, the series is written by Nick Stevens (The Pembrokeshire Murders, In Plain Sight), directed by Julia Ford (Everything I Know About Love, Grace, The Bay) and will air on ITV and ITVX at a later date.