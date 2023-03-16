TV Detectives Who Deserve Endeavour-Style Prequels

The opening scene of Series 2, Episode 5 shows Catherine Cawood on a drunken works night out at an Italian restaurant complete with Abba tribute act. She and Joyce are in hysterics describing their time as new recruits “like, 300 years ago in the 1980s” to Ann Gallagher, who’s just joined the police. Catherine tells Ann that women officers didn’t get a truncheon when they signed up, but… a handbag. Skirts-only uniforms, groping from CID, harassment from higher-ups, “every day was a misogynistic delight from start to finish!” After putting up with one Inspector’s crude assaults, says Catherine, she decked him. “I’d only been out of training school four weeks but he never did it again.”

Picture it. 1980s Halifax. WPC Cawood, fresh out of training, policing with her personality and scrappily fighting her way through all the sexism and corruption and lowlifes, growing into the sergeant she will become while trying to keep her wild child sister Clare on the straight and narrow. Written by Sally Wainwright and cast well, it could be an absolute charm.

Line of Duty’s Supt. Ted Hastings

Superintendent Ted Hastings’ time as a young police officer in Northern Ireland in the 1970s is referenced sparingly in Line of Duty Series 1- 4 but properly explored in Series 5. That’s when Ted’s relationship with a young woman disappeared by the IRA came back to haunt him, and his own probity came into question. The anti-Catholic prejudice he received at the overwhelmingly Protestant Royal Ulster Constabulary climaxed in an event that targeted his life and lost that of his fellow officer, leading to his move to England.

“That’s a definite no!” was the Line of Duty creator’s answer when Den of Geek pitched Ted Hastings: The Ulster Years as a potential spin-off for Adrian Dunbar’s character back in 2017. “I don’t think so,” said Jed Mercurio, jokily adding “though I think Adrian would say he could play a 25-year-old.”

It’s unlikely to happen then, which is a pity because Ted’s backstory has everything – drama, conflict, murder, a love affair, and the forging of a man whose rock-hard morals are our final foothold in the crashing wave of corruption in public office. 1970s Northern Ireland would make a rich setting for a drama that, like Endeavour, could examine historical parallels with today’s political situation. Cast Northern Irish actor Stephen Hagan (The Larkins, Lucky Man) as the young Ted and you’re onto a winner.

Luther’s DCI John Luther

He may have been a police officer “since God was a boy” but John Luther started somewhere, and a neat limited series dramatising his time as a trainee in the early 1990s could pay real dramatic dividends. There’s his personal life to explore, from family conflicts with a father who wanted a different future for him, perhaps to his burgeoning relationship with a law student named Zoe… And there’s his professional life, which has never lacked for conflict.