Bodies Cast: Meet the Netflix Time Travel Crime Drama Characters

In 2014 and 2015, Vertigo published Si Spencer’s eight-issue graphic novel Bodies, a mind-bending mystery about four police officers from different historical eras who discover the same corpse in the same London location, decades apart. Featuring detectives from the present day, the 1940s, the 1890s and 2053, it’s a complex conspiracy thriller about a very dark future. Originally illustrated by four artists – Dean Ormston, Phil Winslade, Meghan Hetrick and Tula Lotay – each era had its own distinct feel and look.

Spencer, who had also written on other Vertigo titles including Judge Dredd and Books of Magick: Life During Wartime, sadly passed away in February 2021, meaning he wasn’t able to see Paul Tomalin’s eight-part Netflix series adapted from his work. It’s out now, with a sprawling cast of characters including Boiling Point and This Is England’s Stephen Graham, several established actors and a handful of newcomers. Here’s more about them.

Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan

DS Hasan is a detective sergeant who lives in London with her father Ishmael (played by EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra) and young son Jawad (The Midwich Cuckoos’ Oscar Coleman). While policing an anti-immigrant march in London’s East End, she chases down a suspected killer to Longharvest Lane, where she discovers a mysterious corpse.

Okafor has several voice roles under her belt, from Nada in The Sandman audio drama (well worth a listen for Neil Gaiman fans), to a regular role as Kaz on BBC Radio 4’s The Archers. She recently starred opposite Aisling Bea in Take That jukebox musical movie Greatest Days, and has appeared in crime dramas The Responder, Vera and Grace. She’s also a seasoned theatre actor who, among several stage productions, played Lady Macduff in The National Theatre’s 2018 Macbeth.