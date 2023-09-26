The Problem With Netflix’s Who Killed Jill Dando

On the morning of 26 April 1999, Dando left her fiancé’s house and returned to her own home to pick up some papers. She never made it inside the door. At around 11:32am, she was shot once in the head, and her killer fled the scene.

Who Didn’t Kill Jill Dando?

Like other true crime projects before it, Who Killed Jill Dando? examines how the police handled the murder under enormous pressure from the media, and also interviews some key people about it.

Senior Investigating Officer Hamish Campbell talks us through the investigation and its missteps, including people of interest who were later dismissed. Jill’s brother, Nigel Dando, expresses his thoughts about his sister and how he reacted as the case took its twists and turns. Journalists and broadcasters Jennie Bond and Jane Moore talk about what it was like to lose one of their own in such horrific circumstances, while Bob Wheaton, who was Jill’s former boyfriend and the BBC Editor running the Six O’Clock News at the time of her death, discusses being ruled out as a suspect, as does Jill’s agent, Jon Roseman.

Local man Barry George, who had a history of criminal convictions, was eventually arrested and found guilty of Dando’s murder in 2000, but this conviction was later quashed and he was acquitted at a retrial. The murder remains unsolved, although Campbell says he doesn’t think he’s changed his mind about George’s guilt. Nigel Dando recently told Sky News that he believes Jill’s death was simply “a random killing” by a stranger, and that she “was just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Theories surrounding Dando’s murder often run rampant, and the documentary touches on some of them. At one point it was posited that a Serbian warlord might have ordered Dando’s assassination in retaliation for a NATO bombing of the Radio Television of Serbia headquarters, which took place just days before her murder.

Who Killed Jill Dando? also spotlights Noel ‘Razor’ Smith, a journalist on the editorial team at Inside Time, which is a national newspaper for prisoners and detainees that is distributed throughout the prison estate in the UK. Smith was on remand in Belmarsh prison in the late 90s, and says a lot of criminals at the time thought that presenting Crimewatch may have factored into Dando’s killing; that it’s “quite possible” one of the people who got locked up thanks to Crimewatch was responsible. Smith also provides valuable context for the way such crimes were committed at the time in broad daylight, and says Dando’s death was executed in a similar manner to a professional hit.