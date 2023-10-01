Netflix New Releases: October 2023
Hit series Lupin is back for Part 3 in October on Netflix, but if you're after some spookier viewing, new Mike Flanagan show The Fall of the House of Usher should be right up your street!
There are a few standout new releases on Netflix in October, but it’s a rather quiet month on the world’s most popular streaming service otherwise!
Highlights this month include a brand-new series from Spook Master Mike Flanagan. The Fall of the House of Usher is a gothic tale loosely based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, and tells the story of two extremely unpleasant siblings whose family dynasty ends up going to hell in a handbasket. Before you ask: yes, Rahul Kohli is in it. That’s all that a lot of people need to know here (we’re people).
Elsewhere, Netflix is dropping a few interesting-looking docuseries, including one on football legend David Beckham. It promises to be an “intimate portrait” of Beckham, and the filmmakers were apparently granted unprecedented access to the sportsman and his family while making it.
Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.
New on Netflix: October 2023
October 1
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
October 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY
October 4
- Beckham (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Keys to the Heart (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
- Race to the Summit (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
October 5
- Everything Now (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Khufiya (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
- Lupin: Part 3 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 6
- A Deadly Invitation (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
- Ballerina (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM
October 7
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9
- After
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 10
- DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- It Follows
- Once Upon a Star (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
- Pact of Silence (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 12
- Deliver Us from Evil
- The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 13
- The Conference (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Ijogbon (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
October 15
- Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 16
- Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 17
- The Devil on Trial (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY
- I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES
- Silver Linings Playbook
October 18
- Kaala Paani (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
October 19
- American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
- Bebefinn: Season 2
- Bodies (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME
- Crashing Eid (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Crypto Boy (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
- Neon — NETFLIX SERIES
October 20
- Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Creature (TR)– NETFLIX SERIES
- Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM
- Doona! (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Elite: Season 7 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Flashback — NETFLIX FILM
- Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
- Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Paradise (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 23
- Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
October 24
- The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
- Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Minions
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY
October 25
- Absolute Beginners (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Burning Betrayal (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
October 26
- PLUTO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
October 27
- Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM
- Sister Death (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
- Tore (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 28
- Castaway Diva (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- October 29
- Botched Season 1
October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY
Leaving Netflix: October 2023
October 1
- The Rental
October 2
- Jexi
October 4
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
October 5
- American Pie: Girls’ Rules
October 14
- Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
- One on One: Seasons 1-5
October 31
- Cliffhanger
- Collateral
- Coming to America
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
- Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
- LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
- Mile 22
- No Strings Attached
- Pride & Prejudice
- Reservoir Dogs
- Steel Magnolias
- Tagged: Seasons 1-3
- Terminator Genisys
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
- Victorious: Seasons 1-2