Netflix New Releases: October 2023

There are a few standout new releases on Netflix in October, but it’s a rather quiet month on the world’s most popular streaming service otherwise!

Highlights this month include a brand-new series from Spook Master Mike Flanagan. The Fall of the House of Usher is a gothic tale loosely based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, and tells the story of two extremely unpleasant siblings whose family dynasty ends up going to hell in a handbasket. Before you ask: yes, Rahul Kohli is in it. That’s all that a lot of people need to know here (we’re people).

Elsewhere, Netflix is dropping a few interesting-looking docuseries, including one on football legend David Beckham. It promises to be an “intimate portrait” of Beckham, and the filmmakers were apparently granted unprecedented access to the sportsman and his family while making it.

Here’s everything else coming to Netflix this month. Note that Netflix marks its international offerings with that respective country’s two-letter country code. You can find a list of those abbreviations here.