Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Isn’t Just a Movie Rehash

“The comic, the movie, and the game were all their own idiosyncratic take on the story,” O’Malley says. “That was our ethos at the start of this: this is an anime, so let’s embrace the anime-ness of it and make this the anime Scott Pilgrim more than anything else. That freed us up to think about it in new ways.”

Led by director Abel Góngora and producer Eunyoung Choi, Tokyo-based animation studio Science SARU studied the Scott Pilgrim comic books extensively, as well as O’Malley’s separate artwork, including fan art he made. O’Malley and Grabinski visited Science SARU’s offices in Japan as production on the series progressed, with the showrunners impressed by how much the studio analyzed O’Malley’s signature art style. “They came back and used iconic images from the book in new contexts. They did all their homework and their due diligence,” O’Malley recalls.

This level of visual fidelity carried over to Science SARU, not only recreating an animation style that matched O’Malley’s but reconciling the artistic sensibilities O’Malley displayed in the earlier volumes of Scott Pilgrim with his visual evolution across the comic book series’ run into a cohesive and instantly recognizable presentation for the anime.

“It was very important to us to not interfere with their visual inspirations; we tried to stick to emotion and humor in the narrative and try to just give feedback,” Grabinski explains. “Instead of being like, ‘It needs to look like this,’ we’d talk about their outfits or props that were related to what we were doing in the storytelling. We always were just hoping they’d come back and surprise us, and they did every time.”

One noted consistency between Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and earlier versions of the story is that the anime series still very much takes place in 2000s-era Toronto rather than in the present day. There was early consideration to set the story in 2010 as a nod to the movie, but this was dropped in favor of a more nebulous period in the 2000s to give a sense of “a fantasy of Toronto at that time.” O’Malley likes the ambiguity in time period instead of being “too on-the-nose,” and that a show with a prominent “indie rock milieu” reflects his real life as it was when he was working on the comic book, not how it is now over a decade later.

“I like dealing with the memory of your 20s and that emotional time instead of being a direct thing,” Grabinski agrees. “The thing now is that we have the experience of looking back on it, and we’re trying to infuse not just nostalgia but to create something that feels more like a vague concept and what you felt like at that age instead of the specificity that this is today but heightened with magical realism.”