The Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (2019)

One of the most infamous American serial killers, Ted Bundy confessed to murdering between 30 and 37 women between 1974 and 1978 before he was put to death in January, 1989. The true number of his victims is unknown. Only 20 have been identified. Created by Joe Berlinger, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is a dramatization of investigative reporters Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth’ 2000 book, which condensed hours of recorded interviews during Bundy’s imprisonment in the 1980s.

Bundy was charismatic, intelligent, good-looking, and “concerned” enough to volunteer for the suicide hotline. During interviews, he manipulated the media with his glorified self-narrative. To counter this, the four-part Netflix series mixes archival news footage, and the filmmakers speak with detectives, journalists, attorneys, and one of his survivors. Even without the counterpoint, the tapes are chilling. Bundy nonchalantly admits feeling no guilt. He doesn’t dissociate from the crimes. He understands his actions.

The Staircase (2004)

Originally running for eight episodes in 2004 on the Sundance Channel, The Staircase set the template for the modern true-crime docuseries genre. Online sleuthing, binge-watching, and fan theories began in the shadow of this banister. The program initially built a case for innocence, only to let it crumble under the weight of the prime suspect’s personal agenda. Michael Peterson, a Durham, N.C.-based Vietnam vet and novelist, is accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He claims it was an accident, and his entire life is put under the microscope by French director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

Filming began shortly after Peterson’s indictment. Camera crews were given access to the extended family, defense attorneys, and the courtroom, but the series retains an objective distance. The Staircase returned in 2012, when three more episodes were aired on French TV station Canal+. Peterson maintains innocence not only throughout the trial, but long after he’s been convicted.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)

Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker, was a serial killer and rapist who terrorized Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. He was convicted of 13 murders, 11 sexual assaults, five attempted murders and 14 burglaries in 1989, and sentenced to death. The Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer is L.A. noir. The same kind of darkness that crept into the headlines when the Black Dahlia murder struck.

The series delves into the mind of Ramirez, while duly noting the strain on the cops in pursuit. Serial killing ran in the family, Ramirez’s older cousin Miguel showed Richard pictures of the assaults and dismemberments he got away with during the Vietnam War. Ramirez was one of 59 people facing execution who died of natural causes since California reinstated the death penalty in 1978. Even though we know how it ends, the series captures the race-against-the-clock tension of the summer of 1985.