The 20 Best Saturday Night Live Cast Members Ranked

The 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live has reminded even lapsed and casual fans of their love for the sketch comedy institution. For 50 years, SNL has helped shape culture. Even when its contributions have been as small as a sketch you don’t catch until the next day, it has offered multiple generations a rallying point for the laughter that fuels our souls. You may not even realize how powerful of a force SNL has been until someone brings up that one sketch or that one moment that made a mark on your life and left a smile on your face.

Saturday Night Live’s cast has always been the heart of it all. That rotating collection of so-called “not ready for prime time players” has defined SNL’s legacy. Along with the show’s writers – though they often performed double duty – SNL’s cast members created and performed those iconic moments that would have likely been limited to backroom theaters if it wasn’t for this remarkable show. Some went on to superstardom while others simply moved on. Each is often remembered for what they did that one Saturday night.

Today we celebrate the Saturday Night Live players by looking at the best SNL cast members ever. While a variety of factors went into these rankings, please note that they are based on each performer’s time on the show rather than their entire careers. Otherwise, you’d have to argue for names like Robert Downey Jr., and nobody associates RDJ with SNL’s greatness.

20. Jon Lovitz

Sandwiched between two beloved eras of SNL, the timeline of Lovitz’s tenure is as darkly hilarious as some of the show’s best sketches. He would have struggled to pick a worse time to join and leave the show in terms of SNL’s cultural prominence and general quality.