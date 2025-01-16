SNL50 Documentary Reveals The Full Story of a Classic Sketch

Featuring interviews with the involved cast members (with one notable Horatio Sanz-sized exception), SNL employees, and even members of Blue Öyster Cult, SNL: Beyond Saturday Night episode 3 “More Cowbell” presents one of the deepest looks at an SNL sketch ever presented. In the process we learn quite a bit about what goes into the making of a classic. Here are the most important things to know about “More Cowbell.”

The Idea Had Been With Will Ferrell Since Childhood

“More Cowbell” made it all but impossible to listen to the song “Don’t Fear the Reaper” without hearing the consistent percussion rumbling away in the background. The writer and star of the sketch, however, picked it up early on. In SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Will Ferrell describes his memories of listening to the song as a kid on the car radio and being struck by the cowbell. “It’s the perfect calibration of loud enough but not too loud. It’s really kind of impotent in the background. I had the thought, even as a kid, ‘what is the life of the guy playing the cowbell?”

That memory led him to place “Don’t Fear the Reaper” on an idea board in his SNL office and eventually develop the final concept. An early version of the sketch was intended to be performed as part of an episode hosted by Norm Macdonald but it was eventually cut. It got a second chance during the April 8, 2000 episode that featured Christopher Walken’s fourth time hosting.

The Original Name of the Sketch Was “Recording Session”

Longtime SNL aficionados (and regular listeners of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast) know that SNL sketches are often given deliberately boring names. That’s because, before the writer of a sketch gets the opportunity to make an audience laugh, they have to make their writing peers laugh at the table-read. Spoiling the joke in the title is antithetical to that mission. That’s why the sketch we now know as “More Cowbell” is technically officially titled “Recording Session.”

The Cowbell Was Almost a Woodblock

In addition to receiving a fake-out name, the early drafts of “More Cowbell” had one major difference…there was no cowbell to be seen or heard! Instead, the instrument played by Will Ferrell’s Gene Frenkle was a woodblock as that’s what Ferrell originally interpreted it as. And funnily enough, he may have had it right the first time. No one involved in the recording of the Blue Öyster Cult song can remember for sure who played the instrument on the track and their opinions differ on whether it was a cowbell or a woodblock.

Gene Frenkle Isn’t Real But Bruce Dickinson Is

Speaking of Blue Öyster Cult, the band does not have a dedicated cowbell/woodblock player named “Gene Frenkle.” While that is purely a Will Ferrell invention, his Gene Frenkle does look like BÖC lead vocalist Eric Bloom. In fact, all of the cast resembles actual Blue Öyster Cult members as seen on the cover of a compilation album, just playing the wrong instruments. Chris Kattan is playing lead guitar like Buck Dharma but is dressed like drummer Albert Bouchard. Jimmy Fallon is playing drums like Bouchard but is dressed like guitarist/keyboardist Allen Lanier.