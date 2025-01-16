The Best Saturday Night Live Auditions (That Didn’t Make the Cast)

NOTE: While each of these entries is accompanied by a YouTube video embed to break up the textual monotony, only the Jim Carrey, Kevin Hart, and Stephen Colbert sections contain footage from their respective auditions as those have been previously released. Footage from the remaining auditions can be found around the 18:30-mark of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night‘s first episode.

Jim Carrey

Of all the people who stopped by the Studio 8H audition stage, Jim Carrey looms large as “the one that got away.” Not only did the elastic performer become one of the biggest comedy stars at the box office, but he proved his sketch chops by becoming part of the cast of In Living Color. His audition, while raw, contains plenty of hints of the excitement to come – like his rendition of a baby-armed “post-nuclear Elvis.”

Jennifer Coolidge

“Jennifer Coolidge was so funny. But I couldn’t get anybody to get it,” Klein says in SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. Jennifer Coolidge is indeed very funny but it probably takes longer than a five-minute audition to fully connect with her laidback comedic style. Thankfully, SNL‘s loss on this one was the world’s gain. Coolidge had a successful career in Christopher Guest mockumentaries before joining HBO’s The White Lotus and winning an Emmy award. She’s also a popular impression for current SNL cast members and hosts.

Kevin Hart

Before he became one of the most successful stand-up comedians and movie stars of his era, Kevin Hart was just a young background actor in Judd Apatow projects trying to make his way in the world. His path led him to an SNL audition, which he kind of killed! Unfortunately his rendition of a man who had a spinal fusion didn’t connect with the panel.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has made a name for herself as both a comedic performer and writer in TV series like The Office and The Mindy Kaling Project. Based on that dual experience, one would imagine that she would be a perfect fit for SNL. Still, the audition panel didn’t vibe with her audition for whatever reason. In the one bit we see in SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, the Massachusetts-native is wearing a Boston Red Sox hoodie and playing a character from New England. Perhaps the show felt it had already hit its “Masshole” quota in the wake of Jimmy Fallon and Rachel Dratch “Boston Teens” sketches.

Donald Glover

Now the ultimate multi-hyphenate as writer/producer/actor/stand-up/director/Grammy-winning musical artist, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino got his start in television comedy. Hell, he got his start in television comedy on SNL‘s own home turf of NBC! While a writer on 30 Rock (and just before he got his breakout role as Troy Barnes on Community), Glover attended a rare mid-season audition for SNL, which was looking for a regular Barack Obama impersonator. While his Obama impression apparently didn’t pan out (the show chose Fred Armisen – a white performer already in the cast 😅), he did uncork a killer Chris Rock impression in which he complained about an influx of vampires in New York City.