The Unlikely Saturday Night Live Sketch That Saved The Show From Cancellation

Do you know about those videos where people remove the laugh track from The Big Bang Theory to show how few actual jokes there are? You can do something similar with the ‘85 season of Saturday Night Live if you try to watch it but skip all of the John Lovitz sketches.

Actually, Lovitz was the star of one of the season’s best sketches: a meta finale in which the cast is caught in a fire that only Lovitz was guaranteed to have survived. The joke was that audiences would have to tune into the next season to see which cast members would still be on the show. The reality was that there wasn’t much of an audience left, and NBC was finally ready to cancel Saturday Night Live and accept that it was just a relic from a moment in time that had clearly passed.

Yet, Michaels was able to use his all-time clout to convince the network to let him try one more reboot. Wisely, Michaels realized that he was too eager to woo big young names in the hopes of using their star power to quickly revive interest in the sagging show. This time around, he would keep the members of the cast with actual improv and stand-up experience (most notably Nora Dunn, Jon Lovitz, and Dennis Miller) and build around them with relative unknowns who had similar comedic styles. Said unknowns included Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon, Jan Hooks, and, perhaps the most important of the early additions, Dana Carvey.

The Benefits of Broccoli

NBC’s renewal of Saturday Night Live came with a big catch. Lorne Michaels and his merry misfits were only given a smaller number of guaranteed episodes (about 13) to turn things around. It was as close to a death sentence as they could give the show without being too rude about it. For this experiment to work, the new SNL had to be a hit out of the gate.

But that new era got off to a…mixed start. The opening saw Madonna read a disclaimer explaining that the show’s last season was just a dream. It was funny, but the show was still wrestling with the ghosts of the past. Subsequent sketches slowly introduced the new cast while host Sigourney Weaver and the returning players carried much of the weight. There were highlights (Phil Hartman’s “tough on crime” segment, the first “Church Lady” sketch, and Dennis Miller’s Weekend Update return), but the new cast was still waiting for those big laughs that would drown out the memories of what the show had become.

Those laughs came during a sketch that almost didn’t make it to air and was ultimately dumped into the dead zone of the average Saturday Night Live episode. In it, Carvey plays a fading musician named Derek Stevens who is called in by the record studio executives to prove he’s making progress on his new album. It soon becomes clear that Stevens has nothing prepared, so he makes up a song called “The Lady I Know.” You probably know it better as the words Carvey dramatically repeats in the middle of the song: “Choppin’ broccoli.”