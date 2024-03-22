Before Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd Wrote a Bizarre Blues Brothers Script

One day in 1979, the phone rang at producer Bob Weiss’ house. “Be on your property tonight,” said the voice on the other line. According to the book Wild and Crazy Guys: The Comedy Mavericks of the ’80s Changed Hollywood Forever by Nick de Semlyen, later that evening, an object came flying over the fence and onto Weiss’ backyard. It was the script for a Blues Brothers movie that Wiess commissioned from Dan Aykroyd, who created the musical comedy act with John Belushi for Saturday Night Live.

If the way that Aykroyd delivered the manuscript was odd, the contents inside were even weirder. Titled The Return of the Blues Brothers and credited to the “Scriptatron GL-9000,” the script was 324 pages long, far more than the 120 page standard, and filled with unlikely digressions.

Weiss shouldn’t have been surprised. Even if the 26-year-old Aykroyd had written a script before (he hadn’t) or even seen a script before (he hadn’t), he likely would have turned in something weird anyway. Long before the legendary production mess that became Ghostbusters and the even more unwatchable mess that became his directorial debut Nothing but Trouble, the ever idiosyncratic Aykroyd wrote an absurd script about two Chicago guys on a mission from God.

The Birth of the Blues Brothers

While the Blues Brothers were initially brought to Saturday Night Live to warm up the crowd before tapings, the duo finally made their first official appearance on the show on Jan. 17, 1976. But they didn’t wear Jake and Elwood’s distinctive suits and raybans for their debut. Instead, they wore bee costumes.