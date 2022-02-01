Why Wayne’s World Needed Bohemian Rhapsody

“I must officially clarify that that is urban myth,” Spheeris told Den of Geek during an interview about the comedy classic’s anniversary ahead of the SteelBook release. “I would have never wanted Guns N’ Roses in Wayne’s World because I was pissed off at them at the time. I forgive them now, but at the time, I had just finished doing [The Decline of Western Civilization Part II] The Metal Years and their manager, Alan Niven, at the last minute, pulled them out of the movie.”

Spheeris had been working with Michaels throughout the run of Saturday Night Live, producing the short films Albert Brooks directed for the sketch show. As Wayne’s World amassed a mainstream following, the mythology behind it grew, and its fans always accepted the conspiratorial narrative.

“Why do people believe that? Do you know where I think it came from? I think either Mike or Dana, one of the actors, just came up with that so they could support the fact that they thought of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’” Spheeris tells us. “And they don’t need to do that because I give total credit to Mike for writing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ into the original Wayne’s World script. I give credit to myself for the way it was shot, but the actual use of the song was Mike.”

Long before it was a film, “Wayne’s World” debuted on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 18, 1989, but Myers had been doing a version of the Wayne character before he even began performing. Myers first brought it public in 1983 as a recurring segment on CITY-TV’s overnight show City Limits. In 1987, he brought his “Wayne’s Power Minute” to CBC Television series It’s Only Rock & Roll. Wayne Campbell was a stereotypical Canadian guy, who loved hockey, beer, and was very particular about his music.

The song dispute was very personal to the star and co-screenwriter. The script drew from Myers’ childhood memory of driving around Toronto with friends, not only singing along to the song, but each taking specific parts.

“At that time, the public had kind of forgotten about Queen a little bit. Lorne was suggesting Guns N Roses,” Myers told Rolling Stone. “I don’t even remember the song.” Myers gave the producers an ultimatum, threatening to quit the film if he couldn’t use “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He understood the argument for using a more popular band, but “didn’t have any jokes for a Guns N Roses song.”