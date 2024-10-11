Saturday Night and the Real History of SNL: What Is True and What’s Invented?

With that said, the series did have its doubters laced throughout the network, although I do not know if they were secretly setting up the series to fail. In Live from New York, Ebersol recalled a presentation he was forced to give by NBC’s top brass without Michaels. Afterward Bill Rudin, the then head of research, was asked by his boss what he thought. As per Ebersol, Rudin said, “I don’t think it’ll ever work because the audience for which it’s designed will never come home on Saturday night to watch it.”

Michaels apparently threatened to quit on several occasions in order to get NBC to renovate Studio 8H to the show’s needs. Associate producer Barbara Gallagher said in Live from New York, “They thought we were a joke at the beginning. Trying to get through the red tape really took a lot of time. We couldn’t even get stationary with the show’s name printed on it. They had no faith in us at all.”

Reitman tells us: ““Everything I got from my interviews was the sense that the folks at NBC did not want to see this show succeed. The show was a pain in the ass. Everything that Lorne wanted to do was to upend how they did television. That goes for even the details of bringing in a Russian designer who had only worked on Broadway who wanted to lay down an actual brick floor on the stage, down to the amount of mics they wanted to record the band, to the way they wanted to take command of master control and decide when they cut to commercial and back to program within their own control room.”

Garrett Morris and Andy Kaufman Save the Day

Finally, much of the conflict between Michaels and Tebet in the movie comes down to a series of last-minute showstoppers where, right before broadcast, Tebet is convinced to let the series go to air because, first Garrett Morris (Lamorne Morris) finally proves his comedy bonafides by singing about shooting the white people (an unlikely gambit with someone like Tebet), and then Andy Kaufman (Nicholas Braun) and Chevy Chase do performances of their famous sketches just for NBC and the live audience with seconds to spare.

What Really Happened: Almost needless to say, there was no last-minute proof of concept performances used or needed to get on the air. Kaufman’s Mighty Mouse sketch was always a winner, but wasn’t performed just for Tebet that night. Meanwhile Garrett Morris was a professional playwright and musical theater actor who would go on to sing a variety of songs on SNL, including opera, but as far as I’m aware never sang about getting past the inherent racial limitations placed on him by the series. Although it is worth noting he largely became a cast member because while initially being hired as a writer on SNL, he struggled getting his ideas on the air.

He’s told the story more than once how the one idea that did end up in the first show was stolen by an unnamed white writer on the series. In Live from New York, Morris said, “The guy stole from me and then told Lorne I couldn’t write. Lorne’s response was even-tempered. He wasn’t necessarily stroking me like I was a pet, but he was fair. When the challenge came to get rid of me as a writer, Lorne let me audition for the Not Ready for Primetime Players. He did not fire me, and to this day, I am thankful for that. So I got with the Not Ready for Primetime Players, and the look on the guy’s face for the next four years was the only thing that saved me from jumping on him.”