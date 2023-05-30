Charlie is Leaving Casualty After 37 Years and Frankly, Who Can Blame Him?

NHS workers are heroes who put up with a staggering amount of stress in their working lives, but has any medical professional been through more than Holby City Hospital’s Charlie Fairhead? As news arrives that actor Derek Thompson is finally hanging up his scrubs and leaving BBC medical drama Casualty this autumn after 37 years, the only question to ask is… what took him so long?

Most of us would leave a job after getting shot in the chest by a schizophrenic killer. Not Charlie. We’d probably bow out our first heart attack instead of keeping going after the third. We’d likely retreat to a less public-facing role after dealing with a single crazed gunman in the workplace, not sail through multiple hostage situations while while also rescuing colleagues from a variety of life-threatening situations from tunnel collapses to freezing waters, watching two wives die, almost losing a son to Romanian organ traffickers, and – to add insult to injury – having a helicopter crash into our 30th anniversary works do.

Most of us, though, aren’t Charlie Fairhead. Here’s a round-up of just some of the character’s biggest moments.

1987 – Nearly Falls Down an Underground Crevice

In series two episode “Lifelines”, Charlie assisted a group of imperilled potholers (who weren’t even grateful for his intervention, but that’s spelunkers for you) and came very close to sliding to his own demise in a below-ground cave crevice but luckily survived.