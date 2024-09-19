A Very Royal Scandal Cast: Who Plays Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie & Beatrice?

In 2019, Prince Andrew, Duke of York gave an interview to BBC One’s Newsnight regarding his longstanding friendship with sex traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The prince had continued his association with Epstein after the latter was arrested for sexual offences, staying at Epstein’s New York home and accepting a large gift of money from him. He’d also been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein and Maxwell’s trafficking victims, when she was aged 17, and his denials had not quelled press interest. This interview, hoped the prince and his camp, would draw a line under everything and stop the suspicion dead.

It didn’t work. The interview was a disaster for the Duke of York, who was subsequently stripped of royal duties and settled with Giuffre out of court. A Very Royal Scandal tells that story, with an excellent lead performances from Michael Sheen as the prince, and from Ruth Wilson as Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis. Here’s who else is playing the famous faces in this ongoing story.

Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew, Duke of York

David Frost, Brian Clough, Tony Blair, Chris Tarrant, Nye Bevan, and now Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Michael Sheen’s enviable screen and stage career has been landmarked with real-life roles. (His part in Frost/Nixon even gets a wry nod in A Very Royal Scandal when Sheen-as-Prince Andrew mutters to himself about Richard Nixon being hung out to dry on a TV interview, while inspecting the camera set-up for his own interrogation.) Sheen really needs no introduction, and is best recognised for his recent roles opposite his TV husband David Tennant in Good Omens and Staged, as well as parts in the Underworld and Twilight sagas, plus ITV drama Quiz, The Damned United and many more. Rufus Sewell played the prince in Netflix film Scoop.

Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis

Wilson is best-recognised for her roles as sociopathic genius villain Alice Morgan in BBC crime drama Luther, as the tricky and vicious Mrs Coulter in the BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials books, and as Alison in acclaimed US drama The Affair. She’s been in a host of films, TV series and stage plays, playing the lead in Jane Eyre, Hedda Gabler, autobiographically inspired TV drama Mrs Wilson, and recently, Irish thriller The Woman in the Wall. Gillian Anderson played the part of Emily Maitlis in Netflix film Scoop.