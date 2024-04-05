Netflix’s Scoop: What Happened Next?

When the 2019 Newsnight interview finally blew up the time bomb that was Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, not all of the pieces came back down to Earth in the same place. The interview that the Duke of York’s team were hoping would charm the public and rid him of his “Randy Andy” reputation achieved the opposite. Viewers found Prince Andrew to be callous and unsympathetic, while his denials of wrongdoing failed to convince many.

What followed were legal proceedings, a substantial out-of-court settlement, and a great many job resignations. From the prince to his team and the journalists behind the interview, here’s where the major players as featured in Netflix’s Scoop were left.

Prince Andrew

Days after the Newsnight interview aired, the Duke of York issued a statement announcing that his request to step back from public duties had been granted by HM the Queen, on account of his former association with Jeffrey Epstein having become a “major disruption” to the work of the royal family and the organisations and charities he supported. In that statement, the prince also did what he had failed to do in the interview itself and offered deep sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

After one of those victims, Virginie Giuffre, initiated legal proceedings against Prince Andrew in August 2021, the palace issued another statement in January 2022 to announce that the prince would defend the case as a private citizen and had returned his Royal patronages and military affiliations to the Queen.