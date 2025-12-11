2026 TV Preview: What’s Next for Star Trek, Marvel, DC, and More

Star Trek has continually reinvigorated itself by bringing new generations to the forefront. This aspect takes center stage in the upcoming Paramount+ original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The show is set in the 32nd century period introduced by the recently concluded Star Trek: Discovery, with Starfleet Academy reopening after a 120-year hiatus to welcome a new class of promising cadets. This move comes after the United Federation was fractured by a cataclysmic event known as the Burn, with the cadets playing a vital role in the organization’s rebuilding process.

“It felt like this generation particularly is facing so many deep challenges. What I think everybody is trying to figure out now is how do we get back to hope,” co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman tells Den of Geek. “I always feel like Star Trek is a compass that points us towards our better angels and the people that we want to be. For a generation of kids who are inheriting a lot of problems created by the generations before them, it feels very relevant now. But it’s also a really funny, really fun, emotional show.”

The young cast is joined by several familiar faces, including Robert Picardo reprising his Star Trek: Voyager role as the Doctor and Tig Notaro returning as her Discovery engineer character Jett Reno. Leading the ensemble is Academy Award-winner Holly Hunter, playing Captain Nahla Ake, who is also the newly-installed chancellor of Starfleet Academy. For the veteran actor, getting to witness and join in on the effusive energy on set was crucial in helping her develop her performance.

“I just found so much of my characters through each of these actors,” Hunter says. “I kept being able to reveal more about who she is through my interactions with each of them because they’re all so incredible. The energy on the set was so much fun and so unleashed and alive. You’ll see that in the show!” – Sam Stone

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

January 18 on HBO

Based on George R.R. Martin’s three “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas, Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the mismatched duo of dim-witted but good-natured hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall a.k.a. “Dunk” (Peter Claffey) and his young, bald-headed squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they traipse across a postwar Seven Kingdoms looking for adventure.