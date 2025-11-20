House of the Dragon Gets a Fourth (and Maybe Not Final?) Season
HBO has renewed both House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, setting up a perpetual Targaryen future for Game of Thrones.
Like the Targaryen “dreamers” Daenys, Aegon I, and Helaena before them, HBO has seen the future… and it’s got a hell of a lot more dragons in it. In addition to a slew of second season renewals for freshmen series The Chair Company, I Love L.A., and Task, the network also announced new seasons for Game of Thrones spinoffs A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas, the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to adapt Martin’s The Hedge Knight and will premiere January 18 on HBO. The fact that the Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin-created series scored a renewal before its first season even debuted is impressive, but not unexpected. Warner Bros. clearly loves being in the Game of Thrones business and the second story in the Dunk and Egg saga, The Sworn Sword, provides a clear road map for another batch of six short episodes.
While House of the Dragon‘s season 4 renewal similarly comes in advance of the show’s third season premiere in summer 2026, what’s interesting about HBO’s announcement is what it doesn’t mention. There’s no “final” wording here. House of the Dragon season 4 serving as show’s conclusion has long been expected by many fans who have their eye on timeline provided by its source material: Martin’s Targaryen history tome Fire & Blood. Those expectations were seemingly confirmed when HotD showrunner Ryan Condal told reporters that the show would run four seasons. Why then, is HBO’s renewal announcement playing coy?
According to Deadline, HBO and Condal are leaving their options open, with the site reporting that “sources tell us Condal is still writing the fourth season and the end date could change. Condal will make the final decision after season 4 is completed.”
Reading between the lines, this seems to be a classic case of a corporation realizing it has treasured access to beloved IP and becoming gun shy at the prospect of ending it. This will certainly be troubling to fans who are understandably sensitive at the prospect of another bungled Game of Thrones ending. After all, part of the appeal of the storyline adapted by House of the Dragon is that it provides a full beginning, middle, and end penned by none other than Martin himself. There should, in theory, be no outside creative interpretation of what is a relatively straightforward conclusion.
As Martin himself could tell you, however, endings are a tricky thing in Westeros. The fantasy universe is so rich and lived-in that no story told in it ever truly ends. Even though the Targaryen civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons depicted in Fire & Blood technically concludes, time itself still marches on. Once the dragon fire smoke has been cleared and the charred bodies have been buried, the Seven Kingdoms carry on under a new monarch and the conflicts of yesterday simply set the stage for the conflicts to come.
It’s not hard to see how this perpetual stew approach to storytelling could appeal to the creatives involved in House of the Dragon. Perhaps the end of Rhaenyra, Daemon, and Alicent’s stories doesn’t need to be the end of House of the Dragon. Perhaps, once season 4 is concluded, “House of the Dragon” simply becomes the brand name for all Targaryen-related projects in the Game of Thrones universe.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms might have the Blackfyre era locked down for the foreseeable future but there are plenty of other Targaryen dynasty-related conflicts for House of the Dragon to explore. In fact, we already know of at least one additional Targaryen spinoff in the works – a series covering Aegon’s Conquest some 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It certainly seems like giving that a simple House of the Dragon: Aegon’s Conquest rebrand might simplify a lot of folks’ contracts.
Whatever HBO’s long-term plans for House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are, we now know we’re locked in for fresh Thrones content through at least 2028. And that’s nothing to shake a Valyrian steel sword at.