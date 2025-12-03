A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast: Who’s Who in Game of Thrones Prequel

Though the Game of Thrones franchise is now endemic to our culture, the success of the original fantasy epic wasn’t always so assured. One can imagine HBO execs’ mounting concern in the early days of Game of Thrones‘ first season as viewers were tasked with keeping up with the immense lore of George R.R. Martin’s sprawling “A Song of Ice and Fire” canon. Then Tyrion of House Lannister met Bronn of House No-One-In-Particular on the road to The Eyrie and everything changed.

Tyrion and Bronn’s unlikely bromance was the first of many Game of Thrones pairings that would launch dozens of YouTube fan compilations and low-res “Westerbros” gifs. It served as a reminder that, even amid all the political posturing, gratuitous nudity, and child defenestration, the core of this story would always be about interesting characters bumping into one another. Now, nearly 15 years later, second Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to boldly ask “what if we just built the whole thing out of oddball pairings?”

Based on Martin’s series of three prequel novellas called “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows the mismatched duo of dim-witted but good-natured hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall a.k.a. “Dunk” and his young, bald-headed squire Egg as they traipse across a postwar Seven Kingdoms looking for adventure.

“[This show] allows us to lean into the thing that I think a lot of Game of Thrones fans love, which is the odd couple pairings. That is essentially our show,” showrunner Ira Parker tells Den of Geek. “Everyone loves Brienne and Pod. Everyone loves The Hound and Arya. Game of Thrones was at its best when it could figure out who were the two least likely people to be in a scene together. That is my favorite stuff.”