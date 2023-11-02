Why Can’t Some Boys Fans Recognize Homelander Is a Villain?

The age of the antihero all began with the barreling introduction of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) on HBO’s The Sopranos. Tony Soprano did things a little differently than other protagonists. He choked people right before us, threatened his wife, and told his son every chance he could get that he was embarrassed to possess the same last name as him. Sounds like a bad guy, right? Absolutely, but it’s also not so clear-cut. Tony also cared for his family, defended them with his life, and had the emotional intelligence to seek out therapy for his mental health and trauma that led him to make so many poor choices in life.

However hollow it was, Tony’s desire to grow in a positive direction made him someone to empathize with and stand with. Every dad understands Tony’s plight, and every husband knows the feeling when they just can’t say the right thing to their significant other. At heart, Tony Soprano is a normal guy who makes dismal decisions. It makes for infinitely engrossing character drama to undergo the roller coaster of his life with him.

The era of the antihero peaked with Breaking Bad, though. Walter White enters the equation as a cancer-stricken, lower-middle-class high school chemistry teacher with a physically handicapped son and an incompatible wife. The number of strikes against him immediately makes him a protagonist that we easily attach to. His decision to enter the meth trade and his ensuing erratic behavior transforms him from a hero into an antihero: a protagonist whose means are quavery.

Walter no longer has redeemable qualities as the show enters its final seasons. He becomes the villain of his own story, destroying his family and getting loved ones killed. Fans still like him, though, with show creator Vince Gilligan’s mother even claiming to want a happy ending for Mr. White. Why do viewers continue to misconstrue emotional attachment to a character with proper evaluation of moral principles?

This is where Homelander comes into the picture in this discussion. He most certainly is well-written and unfathomably acted by Starr, combining every artistic element to make an iconic character for the ages. But just because we become entranced in his world doesn’t make him an antihero.

Homelander is a Villain

Every single action Homelander takes in The Boys puts him in the villain camp even more than before. The final scene of season three saw him laser fry a civilian right in front of a throng of onlookers, a decision that even he knew was evil. Getting a positive reaction out of the crowd after murdering people gave a window into Homelander’s corrupt interior. He completely understands right and wrong, and yet he chooses to dive headfirst into the latter every opportunity he gets. Thankfully, some fans have undergone an epiphany and therefore can get the most out of the show’s social commentary.