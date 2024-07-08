House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Rook’s Rest

For my money, this is the best episode of House of the Dragon season 2 thus far. While last week’s “The Burning Mill” was tremendously satisfying in a mature, understated way, this installment fully realizes the series’ spectacular kinetic potential. What will come to be known in Westerosi history as the Battle of Rook’s Rest is rendered in remarkable fashion here.

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), now popularly known as the Kingmaker, does viewers a solid by initiating the attack against the seat of House Staunton during the day. As such, we can see the action a fair bit better than in the usual Game of Thrones skirmish. The VFX, stunt, and acting work are all on point as well, making sure Rhaenys, Aemond, and Aegon’s dance hits all the right steps. For as thrilling as dragons fights are conceptually, dragons themselves defy the rules of physics so thoroughly that the idea of them in battle is hard to process. House of the Dragon is able to avoid that limitation by really taking advantage of its scenery.

The sight of Vhagar slowly morphing from a camouflaged hump in the woods to a sky-scraping kaiju is wonderful. The reactions of the various Staunton and Targaryen soldiers are believable and tense. One of the best moments of the episode belongs to Lord Simon Staunton (Michael Elwyn). As Vhagar emerges from the woods to burn down Rook’s Rest and the whole Staunton family line with it, Lord Staunton’s soldiers try to pull him away to safety but he refuses. Death is here and it’s too beautiful to look away from. Even beyond the execution of the battle though, the Rook’s Rest slaughter works because every character involved arrives to it armed with complex, yet easily understood motivations.

Last week we saw a naked Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) humiliated by his brother at a King’s Landing pillowhouse. Aemond has some psychosexual mommy issues and he would have preferred if Aegon’s dumb frat buddies had not found that out. Who could have guessed though that Aemond’s humiliation and frustration would turn into a fratricidal ideation so quickly? Granted, the attempted regicide wasn’t pre-meditated but Aemond clearly sees a path to a brighter future open up once his brother arrives. It wouldn’t be a hard sell to claim that he instructed Vhagar to aim for Meleys and Sunfyre merely got in the way. Or at least it wouldn’t have been a hard sell, if Criston Cole didn’t see Aemond pursue the Sunfyre crater into the woods with his sword drawn.

Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), meanwhile, is just an absolute mess… and an easily manipulated one at that. Two episodes ago, Aegon was effortlessly convinced by his new Master of Whisperers Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) to fire his Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Though that move proved to be disastrous almost immediately, Aegon still can’t learn the right lesson from it. This time around it’s Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who unknowingly pushes her son towards his most self-destructive instincts.

“You have no idea the sacrifices that were made to put you on that throne,” Alicent tells Aegon, understandably cranky from just learning that she misinterpreted her late husband’s final words and helped start a war that she was immediately sidelined in. The Hightower Lady has always done what has been asked of her from her family and what she has perceived to be right for the realm. All that has gotten her is the Moon Tea-induced stomach ache and a son who doesn’t listen. Now that son is either dead or severely maimed.