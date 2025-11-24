Talamasca’s William Fichtner Hopes Jasper Will Meet The Vampire Lestat

One of the most intriguing aspects of AMC’s larger Anne Rice universe is the potential for crossovers and connections amongst its various shows. While Talamasca: The Secret Order may be the franchise’s newest property, it’s also the series whose story has the most potential to easily intersect with the others. (That whole “we watch and we’re always there” thing is more than just a saying, after all.)

Before the show’s official launch, Talamasca agents appeared on sister series Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, and while the first season of Secret Order was only six episodes, they included appearances by familiar characters like Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Raglan James (Justin Kirk). But these were largely supporting appearances, what the people really want to know is — what about the vampires?

Talamasca’s mysterious Jasper (William Fichtner) is indeed the only vampire we’re really introduced to in season 1, but he’s also the show’s most fascinating figure, a deeply human immortal with a tragic backstory, an obsession with controlling information, and a lot of repressed rage. Much of the series’s first season revolves around his quest for revenge against the Talamasca and the uneasy partnership he forms with telepathic rookie agent Guy Antole (Nicholas Denton), which leaves little room to ponder where the character might fit in the larger hierarchy of vampires in Rice’s world. His journey, at least at this current moment in his story, seems a much more solitary one (insert your own thoughts about his likely unfinished business with Guy here) than some of the other immortals we’ve met. But what might happen if Jasper did run into someone like Lestat?

“Boy, wouldn’t that be fun to find out,” Fichtner laughingly told Den of Geek. “I think it would be absolutely wonderful for Jasper to walk into a room with Lestat. I think everybody else should probably leave the room for a little while if that happens. Think it could get a little dangerous in there.”