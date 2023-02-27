1923 Season 2 Could Answer a Big Question About John Dutton

With that in mind, let’s run through everything we know about 1923 season 2 right now – including whether it could answer a major question about John Dutton’s parentage.

1923 Season 2 Plot: What Will it Be About?

It’s important to know from the jump that Taylor Sheridan resists even calling the next eight episodes of 1923 a “second season.”

“Well, it’s really the second half of the season,” Sheridan told Deadline of 1923 season 2 last December. “I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. ‘Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight episode block and a second eight episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice. For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway.”

Aside from being intensely triggering for TV purists like yours truly (It’s a TV show, bro. And that’s ok!), that bit of information is helpful in understanding what the plot of 1923 season 2 might entail. If the 1923 season 1 finale was merely the midpoint of a larger story’s journey then we can expect that season 2 won’t contain any major timeline shenanigans or unexpected structuring. The path that 1923‘s characters were on at the conclusion of season 1 is the path that they will continue on in season 2. Knowing that makes guessing certain things easier. For instance…

Will Season 2 Reveal John Dutton’s Grandparents?

Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar did the lion’s share of 1923 finale post-mortem interviews with the media, bless him. And as such his character’s storyline alongside his new wife Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) is the one that we’ve received the most helpful season 2 teases about. In addition to learning that Sklenar got to really throw a stunt performer off the side of a boat in the season 1 finale, the THR interview with the actor includes this juicy passage:

At the beginning of the finale, do you think Alex was suffering from motion sickness or morning sickness?

(Sklenar pauses and then laughs.) I don’t know. I hope it’s motion sickness.