Yellowstone Season 5: Dawn Olivieri is Ready for Sarah Atwood to Pop Off

“It’s very easy, it’s almost just written on the page for you. You really don’t even have to do anything,” Olivieri tells Den of Geek. “I think Taylor does most of the work by writing it and then casting the strongest females that he can find. And it’s an honor to be one of those. He knows strong women, he knows how to write for us, so it just becomes a matter of saying the words”.

Yet that is not giving herself enough of the well-deserved credit. Juxtaposing the character she has embodied in Yellowstone to her personal life, Olivieri purportedly prefers the simple pleasures in life. Her social media feed is filled with pictures of her property where she communes with her bevy animals in a cozy and quiet existence. She could not be further from Atwood, and yet, this self-proclaimed introvert is not challenged by presenting herself as a woman who shows pure strength and cut-throat business savagery, it’s a much different challenge.

“I think the real question is, ‘how challenging is it to be vulnerable as these women?’” Olivieri says. “That’s the harder expression.”

It speaks to the levels within the performance that fans may not always understand or see. It’s easy to see the character of Atwood as nothing but a snake, ready to strike the Dutton family, but Olivieri is clearly bringing many more levels to the dangerous corporate tempress.

As mentioned, Atwood has been the major driving force of the season – she is the major thorn in the side of the Dutton family, and seems to be the one character that may come the closest to bringing their dynasty crashing down. When last we saw Atwood and adopted-Dutton son Jamie (Wes Bentley) in the mid-season finale, they confirmed themselves as the main antagonists coming for everything the Duttons have, despite the fact that Jamie claims he is doing it for the future of the ranch and ensuring the family legacy.

As a fan of the show before she was cast, Olivieri, hilariously, was somewhat disappointed with the scope of her character’s interactions in the first half of the season.