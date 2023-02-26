1923 Episode 8 Review: Nothing Left to Lose

The issue with this storyline this late in the season, is there has not been even an iota of justice or retribution at all, which admittedly, is frustrating to watch. It will undoubtedly make Creighton’s eventual (and inevitable) downfall that much sweeter, granted, but once again the word “eventually” rears its ugly head.

It is merely more of the same. The Duttons were ambushed by Creighton and his goons in the third episode this season. John Dutton Sr (James Badge Dale) was mowed down, Jacob was almost fatally wounded, and yet, Creighton has not had his real day in court, at least the Dutton court to which fans have grown accustomed. Timothy Dalton’s Whitfield, the shark-like grin behind Creighton’s thuggery, is very much the same story in this episode as well. In fact, his abusive tendencies with two prostitutes is almost exactly the same as last episode, and it is thoroughly uncharacteristic of Sheridan to not push the story forward.

One new development was the subplot of trusted Dutton right hand man, Zane (Brian Geraghty) asking Jacob permission to visit home for the day, something he hasn’t been able to do for quite some time. When he arrives home, it is revealed that he is in a loving interracial relationship with his Asian partner, Alice (Joy Osmanski). They have two beautiful children together, and the family laughs and embraces each other to make up for lost time.

This is another great example of Sheridan’s balanced approach to not only representation within his shows, but educating his audience on the atrocities committed in North America. Tragically, the untrustworthy Clyde (Brian Konowal) who audiences were on to the very moment he showed up, creeps in the window of Zane’s house, noticing who he is married to, and reports the family for miscegenation. Alice is ripped away from her family by authorities, and Zane is savagely beaten.

While again, this is an important story to tell, the one aspect that has to come into question is the timing. Sheridan deciding to only introduce this subplot in the fleeting moments of the season finale is almost unforgivable. Zane has barely made a dent in this show, has barely had any lines, and of all the times the audience could have used a little more to flesh out the character, Sheridan chose now. Fans will surely get the answers, and perhaps the justice they seek, but again, only eventually.

What is no doubt the most talked about storyline brought a little excitement to this episode, but once again was merely a set up for what’s to come next season.

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) board their liner on route to London, and they have unwanted company. The story does not pick up right where the previous episode did, with Alex being confronted by her former fiancée, Young Arthur (Rafe Soule), but rather days later as both parties board the same ship.