Yellowstone: Lilli Kay on the Show’s Cross-Demographic Politics 

After breakout performances in shows such as Chambers and more recently, Your Honor, where she has held her own opposite legendary performers such as Michael Stuhlbarg and Bryan Cranston, Kay goes into detail that a turn to show business was not inevitable. Growing up an only child, it would make sense that she was merely pushed into the business by her dad and stepmom, but nothing could be further from the truth, according to Kay. She reminisces that her parents once told her “if there’s anything else you can do, and be happy, please do that. Do not be an actor.” When Kay exhibited her love for acting, and wanted to do it professionally much to her family’s early chagrin, Kay said they recognized how much she took it seriously and became nothing but supportive.

Yet Kay will even admit, if it weren’t for her upbringing where television sets were a secondary classroom, she may not be the performer she is today.

“I was really invested in gaining tools, and taking acting seriously,” she says. “I went to conservatory for four years before I started working, and I think that gave me a lot to use. But I think that I had such a massive privilege of growing up on sets. Not only watching incredible actors working, but also watching how that environment functioned, which was useful. So I definitely don’t take that for granted.”

Part of that responsibility, especially as someone who is a massive fan of the show, is that Kay recognized the Yellowstone female archetype, and knew she had to represent a fortitude within Clara that fans of the show have come to expect from the female characters.

“Everybody’s so invested in having these really nuanced and powerful women on this show. That’s a huge part of the identity of the show. For me with Clara, I think she really is tough, and that’s part of what appeals to John Dutton. She’s pretty fearless. I was really excited to play someone that not only is smart and fierce in a political sphere, but also is physically able to embody the ranch [spirit]. That strength and that adaptability is something that I think women don’t get to do very often on television.”

There was another responsibility that recently came up when a simple on-screen kiss became a much bigger issue for some fans than necessary. Some fans were not comfortable seeing Clara, in the most fleeting of moments, share a kiss with another female character (who was in reality, Kay’s real life partner) and were not afraid to voice their disappointment. Yet, this was a moment that Kay found profoundly important within the show, regardless of those who may be offended.