The Yellowstone Universe Doesn’t Need Yellowstone Anymore

It would seem the bombshell cliffhanger that fans of Paramount’s Yellowstone have been anticipating this season didn’t come on screen, but behind the camera.

Deadline is reporting that due to disagreements in regards to shooting schedules, and conflicts with other projects, star Kevin Costner is perhaps asking too much from Paramount. There are reports that Paramount Network has declined Costner’s most recent proposal and is instead considering moving on to a spinoff, also set in the Yellowstone Universe, without Costner involved. That extension of the franchise is even rumored to be working on securing Matthew McConaughey for the lead, and could spell the end to Yellowstone at the conclusion of this current season, after the show returns from hiatus.

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, led by John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest family-owned ranch in the United States. The dramatic twists and turns of this formidable family creates a story full of shifting alliances, unsolved murders and hard-edged cowboys. The Duttons are in constant conflict with cutthroat business rivals, an encroaching expansion of the local town, and even fellow family members coming for their ranch, and their life.

For many fans, this news is perhaps surprising, but not completely shocking. It has been long rumored that Costner has had notoriously short shoot schedules. Within this current season, Costner had negotiated a mere 65 days of shooting for the production. This was undoubtedly because the star wanted to focus on his new passion project, Horizon, an epic Western set depicting the expansion of the American west. Costner would have been spread thin even if it were a typical film shoot, but the project, set to be distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is so massive, Costner has told sources he’s looking to cast 170 speaking roles, and plans to make four separate films utilizing the premise. With a myriad of factors influencing him both personally and professionally, it seems that Yellowstone may no longer be Costner’s priority.