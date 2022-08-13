Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Never did a Predator Sequel

Picture the scene: A camera pans over the charred remains of what was once a large section of dense rainforest in the Central American banana republic of Val Verde. Suddenly, the cloaked feet of a Predator come into view. The alien hunter plunges a barely visibly claw down into the ashen ground where flora and fauna once flourished. A second later, the severed arm of a Predator is pulled from the shattered earth. The semi-visible Predator makes a bee-line for his fallen comrade’s wrist-based computer.

A read-out appears on its screen, detailing everything that led to this point. The replay stops on the image of a human face: it’s a face audiences know all too well from a decade of action movies. Right here and right now though, they know him as Maj. Alan “Dutch” Schaefer. Without saying a word, the Predator knows this is its next target.

As ideas for opening scenes go. The one dreamed up by writers Jim and John Thomas for their follow-up to the original Predator was an enticing one, setting in motion a sequel that most insiders in 1989 assumed would star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although Schwarzenegger was still a few years off returning for T2 during this moment, he’d already shown a willingness to do follow-ups by reprising his role as Conan the Barbarian in Conan the Destroyer. And eventually, he would return to the role of the T-800 in the Terminator franchise four more times in the decades to come.

Yet if the experience of Conan had taught Schwarzenegger anything, it was to approach sequels with caution. Oliver Stone, who co-wrote the original hit Conan movie, had always envisioned Conan racking up as many as 11 sequels. Alas, the mixed response to Conan the Destroyer put an end to that, with plans for a third film directly continuing Schwarzenegger’s tenure with the character languishing in development hell ever since.