Predator Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

There’s a theme revolving around trust in government that’s thrown in during the final act when facehuggers have overthrown the town, and the “heroes” request evac from the military. It’s an odd attempt to add sociopolitical messaging to the story that only serves to distract from the action, which isn’t all that great to begin with.

6. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

While Alien vs Predator does land low on our list, it’s worth noting that it is significantly better than AVP: Requiem. There’s actually a lot to like here, particularly when it comes to the sets. The meat of the movie takes place in an underground Predator pyramid in Antarctica with ornately carved walls that periodically shift around the human heroes, a crew of archaeologists and engineers funded by billionaire Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen, a staple of the Alien franchise). When a trio of Predators, plus a xenomorph queen and her horde, decide to do battle, the humans predictably get stuck in the middle… and obliterated.

The script and dialogue are indefensibly shoddy, as per usual with Paul W.S. Anderson movies, but the actors actually do a decent job with what they’re given. Lead Sanaa Lathan has enough personality to pull us through the story as expedition leader Alexa, and Trainspotting’s Ewen Bremner is a surprise standout as an engineer who just misses his family.

The big misstep with the movie is how it presents the Predators and xenomorphs. They’re often shown in full-frame, which is a nice way of showing off the character designs, but robs their scenes of any sense of terror, which is key element of both franchises. What makes things worse is that most of the deaths are actually quite dull and limited by the movie’s PG-13 rating, save for the results of the final showdown between a young Predator, the Alien Queen, and Alexa. As sci-fi action movies go, AVP is middling at best, but it still slays Requiem.

5. The Predator (2018)

The thing about Shane Black’s The Predator is that it kind of accomplishes what it sets out to do. It brings the Predator lore into the big budget blockbuster realm and delivers an explosive, high-octane adventure that nods to the franchise roots with cheeky, self-referential one-liners and jokes.

What lands it on the lower half of our list is that it’s such a drastic departure from the Predator formula that it doesn’t feel like a Predator movie at all. There is virtually no horror here, which is a bummer. What’s worse, there’s no emphasis on the thrill of the hunt. The fugitive Predator at the center of the plot is actually super badass, but to hunt down his missing gear, he literally hitches a ride in the back of a van. Not exactly the edge-of-your-seat, skull-hunting action we come to expect from the franchise. The film ultimately feels a bit like a misjudged attempt at a family adventure since much of the plot revolves around a young child (Jacob Tremblay) wearing the Predator’s gear for Halloween, and a climactic showdown that has “post-production reshoots” written all over it.