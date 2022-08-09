What Prey Haters Fail to Grasp About the Original Predator Movie

It began when the first teaser trailer appeared for Prey, which highlighted the terrifying technological imbalance between Naru and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and the Predator (Dane DiLiegro). In the original teaser, we see the pair hiding in tall grass while the latter draws a bowstring and arrow from his shoulder… and the Predator’s infamous three-pronged light that signifies death appears on Taabe’s head. By design, you are meant to experience a realization of dread by the contrast. However, many online influencers reacted with scorn at the very idea of a Predator movie focusing on Native American warriors taking on a pop culture icon from the Reagan Years… particularly since the main character among those warriors is a woman.

Based purely on the trailer, YouTubers were already reviewing Prey months ago with headlines like “How to Spoil a Good Idea,” and then lamenting that the fanbase “just wants a decent Predator movie instead of a fucking intersectional struggle session.” The same video, which we’re purposefully not linking to here, also snarks that unlike the muscular Arnold Schwarzenegger, Midthunder “has the size and build of a small child” and her facing off against the Predator will be “fucking ludicrous.”

Since the movie’s actual release, such criticism hasn’t gone away on social media apps like Twitter where memes have gone viral depicting images of the cast of Predator (1987) juxtaposed against Midthunder and text that reads, “A team of highly skilled badasses with years of experience had almost no chance versus a Predator. A girl with almost no experience beats a Predator alone.”

It is of course impossible to separate the misogyny and racist undertones of these “critiques” from any point they’re trying to make. A predisposed need to dismiss any film, particularly in genre and fanboy fare, as “ludicrous” or undeserving when it stars a woman is as common as mindless uses of the term “Mary Sue.” Writing off Prey because it stars a Comanche woman (who is played by a woman of Lakota, Nakoda, and Dakota heritage) as the ultimate survivor, as opposed to a 6’2” Austrian male bodybuilder, is the point.

Nonetheless, it’s still worth noting that such impotent attempts at fandom gatekeeping also fall limp because they reveal a complete and total misunderstanding of what director John McTiernan and screenwriters Jim and John Thomas were going for in the original 1987 picture. Yes, Predator had the most hyper-masculine cast in a decade where action movies were defined by big guns and bigger biceps—and the movie was mocking that image.

Generally recognized as one of the greatest action filmmakers of the last 40 years, McTiernan is still celebrated today for making one of the classic Schwarzenegger action movies in Predator, as well as more groundbreaking thrillers afterward like Die Hard (1988) and The Hunt for Red October (1990). But what do those latter two movies have in common? They’re intentional departures from the brawny, exaggerated masculinity of the previously most popular actioners of the 1980s. Even McTiernan’s other collaboration with Schwarzenegger, 1993’s Last Action Hero, is notable because it was such a satire and deconstruction of the star’s onscreen persona in the ‘80s.