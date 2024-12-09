The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Review: A Beautiful But Off-Key Ballad

In its better moments during the film’s first act, War of the Rohirrim visually reminded me of a simpler, almost storybook idea of high-fantasy found in 1980s and ‘70s animation, including Rankin/Bass’ antiquated interpretations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world. Characters can be introduced idyllically strumming an instrument while composing a ballad about a beloved sister; others steal piercing glances at an unrequited love who might as well be the Moon Princess.

Often, though, the film is tasked with recreating the visual vocabulary of Peter Jackson films designed for another medium of storytelling, all without quite finding a story to justify the existence of this specific movie beyond a mandate to further exploit the LOTR intellectual property 20 years after that tale was decisively concluded.

Technically War of the Rohirrim is based on the same massive tome as Jackson’s movies, but only insofar as this film takes the sketch of a story, a few pages Tolkien jotted down in the Lord of the Rings’ labyrinthine appendices, and expands it to feature length. There is opportunity in such a conceit, as promisingly teased in that aforementioned prelude narrated by Miranda Otto, who reprises her role of Éowyn by way of Rohirrim’s off-screen storyteller. On the page, the daughter of old King Helm was never given a name by an unconcerned Tolkien. Yet on the screen, this Rohirrim woman who a war is fought over becomes the central hero. And as relayed by Éowyn, the newly christened Hèra (Gaia Wise) never received the songs she deserved. If this movie is intended to correct that patriarchal oversight, the ballad remains frustratingly off-key.

A retelling of the siege that gave The Two Towers’ fortified Helm’s Deep its ominous name, War of the Rohirrim’s story properly begins when a brooding warlord of the neighboring Dunlendings, Freca (Shaun Dooley) arrives at Edoras. He comes to propose a marital union between the daughter of King Helm (Brian Cox), and Freca’s son Wulf (Luke Pasqualino). Helm is not fooled. Freca clearly wants the throne for his son despite Helm having many boys already lined up for succession. So despite Wulf clearly carrying a long-simmering torch for Hèra after they grew up together, Helm scoffs off the marriage… for his sons’ sakes if not his daughter’s. In fact, the only person whose wants and desires are being wholly ignored in this whole detente is Hèra.

As the Princess of Rohan tells Wulf, she does not wish to marry any man. But the lad and his father persist until things get violent. After being challenged to a duel outside, Helm punches Freca so hard he kills the old man in a single blow. War thus becomes inevitable, and a long siege too. So if the people of Rohan are to survive the winter, it may take the practicality of a woman’s sword hand to break the stalemate—but not before some spectacular action sequences involving Oliphaunts, catapults, and maybe an orc or two.

The War of the Rohirrim is interesting in how it marks the second project in almost as many years that attempts to expand on (or exploit) the Lord of the Rings brand name. And like Amazon’s ponderous The Rings of Power, Rohirrim feels somewhat defensive in justifying its existence. Yet unlike the Amazon Prime series, there are genuine qualities that make WB’s animated movie worthwhile. The aforementioned art direction is beatific and intermittently spellbinding. Whether it is shots of a lone rider breaking through the snow outside Helm’s Deep or vivid sword fights free from the limitations of physics and actors who only had a handful of weeks to train, War of the Rohirrim is a feast for the eyes. It is when it comes to developing emotional resonance behind all those pretty images that the movie runs into trouble.