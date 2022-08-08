This Forgotten Predator Game Was the Peak of NES Weirdness

What’s really strange, though, is that the NES version of Predator does feature human enemies. It’s just that most of them are found at the very beginning of the game and again during random later sections. While you can kill them, there’s really no reason to do so. Most of them will actually run off cliffs and deny you the pleasure. Maybe they were so scared of being hunted by the Predator that they chose to simply leave the jungle as quickly and permanently as possible. Of course, I imagine the sight of a soldier in bright pink gear punching scorpions in the face will drain your will to fight fairly quickly.

Speaking of the Predator, there are actually three kinds of Predator boss fights in this game. The first is the aforementioned Big Mode battles that are as thrilling as the three frames used to animate them suggest they would be. The second kind of Predator boss fight sees you battle a smaller sprite of the creature that looks like this:

While I’ll happily read any piece of fan fiction that argues that these two are actually fighting because they wore the same outfit to the same party, I can’t rightfully call those boss battles a “fight.” After all, the Predator barely even shoots at you during those encounters. He instead spends most of his time jumping in the air, doing a few flips, and then landing straight on his ass. You actually fight a few different versions of that Predator throughout the game, and (aside from some welcome costume changes) they all behave roughly the same way. That is until you meet this “final form” version of the Predator which serves as the game’s climatic boss fight:

While many video games of that era found it difficult to resist the allure of a giant floating head boss fight, I find this one to be especially hilarious. After all, we see two distinct versions of the Predator throughout the game that appear to be largely intact. What happened to the Predator to make it a giant floating head, and why is that floating head so much tougher than the full versions of the same creature?

For that matter, why do you defeat the final form of the Predator with a laser gun when the actual final fight against the Predator saw Dutch go back to basics? Are we to believe that the NES version of Dutch dismembered the Predator, watched in horror as the creature’s head rose up against him, and then used the Predator’s own arm canon against it? If so…well, could someone recreate that sequence in the next Predator movie, complete with a fluorescent pink jumpsuit?

By the way, I hope you’ve enjoyed this brief look at the Predator’s final form. After all, few who actually play the NES game will ever get to see it for themselves.