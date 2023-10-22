Which Ghost Would You Want To Haunt You?

This is the ideal phantom situation for a multitude of reasons. First, it means your father is Matthew McConaughey, which in itself is alright, alright, alright, but it’s a lot cooler when you realize he’s the NASA astronaut responsible for saving mankind. Second, you have the pleasure of partaking in the universe’s only Morse code puzzle box stretching across time and space. It’s like your daily crossword for physicists. Finally, once the apparition has given you all you need, you get to solve the gravity equation and rocket what’s left of homo-sapiens off a dying planet. Perhaps the aspect where Earth is riddled with blight and dust storms isn’t so hot, but saving your species with your interdimensional father/ghost sure is. – Lee Parham

Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas Ghosts

Not me co-opting a Halloween Thing to talk up the far-superior-in-every-way festival of Christmas (Halloween food is terrible, the tunes are all trash, and costumes are for people whose parents left them to cry alone at night as babies.)

Unless you’re in need of severe moral instruction, then the ghosts who visited Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol would be a delight to host. Think about it. Once Jacob Marley and his clanking hell-chains are out of the way, it’s a Christmasapalooza. The clock strikes one and hello! In floats the Ghost of Christmas Past to take you on a tour of that year you unwrapped Disney’s Aladdin for the Sega Genesis and tricked your brother into trading you a Cadbury’s Boost for a packet of Maltesers from your respective Selection Packs (the fool!). Another clock-strike and it’s hey-o to the Ghost of Christmas Present (squidgy, apple-cheeked Muppet version by preference) so he can fly you invisibly around the homes of everyone you know while you judge their tree decorations and snoop on who’s already started day-drinking.

Then finally, it’s Christmas Future time – not to see your own grave, eavesdrop on a bunch of strangers fighting over your bedsheets and bemoaning your wicked ways – but to find out what the hot new toy of Christmas 2030 will be so you can clear the shelves of stock in September and make a mint on eBay. Oh. What was that again about needing severe moral instruction? – Louisa Mellor

Ralph and Sue Dibny, Ghost Detectives

Ghosts are a dime a dozen in comic books, but most aren’t the type that anyone would want around. Deadman never shuts up. Ghost Rider and the Spectre would keep reminding me of my sins (something I do very well on my own, thank you very much), and the Gentleman Ghost would keep stealing my stuff. That said, I would love to spend more time with Ralph Dibny, aka the Elongated Man, and his wife Sue, beloved C-list characters from DC Comics. The abomination that was Identity Crisis tried to sully both characters, but the wonderful 52 storyline brought them back together again in the afterlife.

To be fair, DC never really took advantage of the couple in their ghostly incarnation. They made only a few appearances before the New 52 reboot restored them to their original corporeal form, but I’d like to think they’d be fun to have around. In life, the duo devoted themselves to solving mysteries, with Ralph’s nose twitching whenever he smelled an irresistible caper. Like the Maitlands from Beetlejuice, the Ghost Detectives would be an adorable couple who would take me on fun, but never too dangerous, adventures. Or, at least, they could help me answer the greatest questions of my life, like how to make a budget or where I left my glasses. – Joe George