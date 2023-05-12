Let Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice Be Scary Again

The idea of doing a legacy sequel or requel to Beetlejuice has obvious appeal to Warner Bros. Pictures and Burton. For many fans, the director’s eccentric ’88 comedy remains one of his most beloved films, and certainly one of the most original laughers of the ‘80s. Yet while inviting all the other risks that comes with revisiting a beloved story decades later, one danger that appears particularly ominous for Beetlejuice 2 is the temptation to, like all other Beetlejuice media in the last 35 years, make Beetlejuice a good guy.

Beetlejuice as a hero is how many millennials remember the character, particularly if they’re old enough to recall the Beetlejuice cartoon series, which ran from 1989 to 1991 on ABC and then in syndication on family-friendly networks for about a decade. In that series, Beetlejuice is softened and reimagined. He’s now something of a goofy uncle with a penchant for Halloween decorations, always ready to party with Lydia as her secret magical BFF. The world of the dead also becomes less ominous; the “Neitherworld” is a playground, not a DMV made yet more interminable.

I never particularly cared for the series for that exact reason. It robbed Beetlejuice of his menace and turned a movie that felt both scary and like a small taste of adult humor into sanguine kids stuff. Even so, its impact on what is now deemed an intellectual property is immense, as seen in WarnerMedia’s recently short-lived musical adaptation, Beetlejuice the Musical.

I was lucky enough to see the show during its original run in the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019, and as a theatrical spectacle it is fantastic. Giant snakes, black and white, and green color schemes, and a handful of genuinely clever songs, particularly the opener “The Whole Being Dead Thing.” That number also showcased the musical’s strongest asset, Alex Brightman as the ghostest with the mostest. In a performance exceedingly worthy of its Tony nomination, Brightman turns Beetlejuice into a fourth-wall breaking smartass who can ad-lib on the fly night to night, and provide a giddy overdose of hyper-snark. If you haven’t seen the show, the best way to describe it might be as a morbid, singing version of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

It worked very well for what that show wanted to be. But what that show wanted was to not particularly be like the Beetlejuice film beyond general aesthetics. Beetlejuice was at times an antagonistic narrator of the other characters in the musical, but also a pleasantly untrustworthy sidekick, accomplice, and foil. The stage’s Lydia grew in importance while the Maitlands (who were the main characters of the ’88 film) became obligatory archetypes to set up the plot of the show and vanish. The musical ultimately became just a gag-fest where audiences cheered on Brightman’s scenery-chewing.

It succeeded on its own terms, but if you’re going to do a Beetlejuice 2 with Keaton and Burton, let them at least return to the original well that proved so satisfying in the first place.