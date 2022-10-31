28 Days Haunted: The Spooky Behind the Scenes Secrets of the Netflix Series

Fatigue and Health Issues

The investigations became physically and mentally laborious for the teams. There was a lot of sleeping during the day, and sometimes all day, it seemed. As fatigue set in, and investigators increasingly missed their families, it seemed as if some would sleep longer, become lethargic, and chain smoke.

In episode 5, Jereme had to be rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be heart attack-like symptoms. Jereme had already been experiencing fatigue and was worn down. His health scare and hospital visit was shocking. Although the show’s producers were required to maintain a distance from the shoots, this was a moment they had to step in. As we observed this footage, Tony and I debated about whether Jereme would even return, or if he should. I know the producers also questioned this. But Jereme ultimately decided he needed to re-join the investigation with teammate Brandy.

Interpersonal Conflicts

There’s the old Benjamin Franklin expression that “guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.” And indeed, interpersonal conflicts began to emerge amongst each of the teams early on in this cycle. For instance, even though Shane and Ray had worked together before teaming with Amy, the two were becoming frustrated with one another by the end of the first two days. At Captain Grant’s, the notable conflict involved Nick Simons clashing with psychic Sean Austin over the validity of letters written in steam on a bathroom mirror. But even Nick and friend, and fellow teammate, Aaron Thompson, butted heads. Aaron became emotionally shaken by what he perceived to be sandbagging by his buddy. By the end of the 28 days, the two effectively “broke up” as a team for a time.

Skepticism and Debunking

Not enough credit has been given to the investigators for the level of debunking they demonstrated over the course of the 28 days. The show most certainly operates from a belief mindset — it is called 28 Days Haunted after all, not “28 Days Maybe Haunted?”— but care was taken to explain noises related to the building settling, wind, leaky plumbing, and the usual suspects mistaken for paranormal activity. However, with only six episodes to the season, the focus was more on what did happen as these teams sought to document phenomena.

Also, out of the many creepy instances I observed during the course of the show, the one big thing that struck me took place in episode 2 at Lumber Baron Inn. In the moments preceding the cabinet doors seemingly opening on their own (and trust me, I reviewed that footage extensively, and I don’t know what happened) the team is in a terrace room as a single light begins to sway. Then there is a persistent, eerie whistle through the area. It was incredibly bizarre, and I questioned if something was wrong with our audio feed. That remains unexplained for me and quite strange

Ultimately, I operate with theories and ideas, coupled with historical knowledge when it comes to the paranormal. I am not a psychic. I have never been possessed (that I’m aware) and I don’t know what that experience feels like. My take on the concept of “demons” is that there are darker energies out there, but they don’t necessarily fall in line with the Judeo-Christian notion. In fact, their origins are more complicated, and much older than Judaism. But I have to accept the accounts reported by these investigators. And I did see compelling incidents from the control room.