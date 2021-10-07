The Real Ghostbusters: The Rise And Fall of The Coolest Cartoon Of the 1980s

This environment gave birth to arguably the most famous of the couple’s episodes and one that ranks among the very best from The Real Ghostbusters’ run: “The Devil to Pay.” It sees the gang sign up to take part in a gameshow, with the prize of a trip to Tahiti up for grabs. However, they soon discover it’s being run by the Devil himself and if they lose he gets to claim their eternal souls as his prize.

“It started with us asking ‘What would they do if they were on a game show with the Devil?’ And just went from there,” Hickey says. “We figured the Ghostbusters might want to go on a vacation so would sign up for this game show.. To be honest a lot of the writing was us just sitting there for a couple of days trying to crack each other up. ‘What kind of game would you play with the Devil?’ Dennys would ask and I would be like Wheel of Fortune.’”

The end of the episode sees the Ghostbusters strapped to a giant spinning wheel where they must confess a past misdeed to escape the Devil’s clutches.McCoy ranks it as his personal favorite. Not everyone was quite so enamored with them summoning Satan for a kids TV show though.

“What’s scary about it is that we got it broadcast,” McCoy laughs. “Oh my God, we got so much shit. We had every evangelical right wing religious nut in the world complaining about it. Even my own brother, who was born again, gave me shit about it.”

Not that they were the only writers to push the envelope when it came to blending laughter and scares on a kids show. Straczynski delivered some of the most striking episodes in this regard, including “Knock Knock” in which subway workers unwittingly unleash evil creatures from hell into the underground system and “The Thing in Mrs. Faversham’s Attic” a spookfest about an old lady with spirits lurking in the roof of her home.

Others like the Reaves-penned “The Boogieman Cometh” where Egon is forced to confront his own very real fear of the bogeyman and the Brennan-written effort “Night Game” where the gang must deal with a haunting at the New York Jaguars’ baseball stadium are regularly cited among the best and most unsettling.