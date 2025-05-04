Where Every MCU Hero Is After Thunderbolts* and Before Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel’s Phase Five really ended with a bang in this weekend’s Thunderbolts*. Granted, the phase really ends for real with the much-delayed Ironheart, but in terms of movies, Phase Five has finished up. Ever since Avengers: Endgame brought a climax to the original version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been so many projects on TV and movie screens that it has taken on a scattershot appearance.

But as shown in the post-credits, things are finally about to get interesting as we approach Avengers: Doomsday. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps kickstarting Phase Six and the MCU Multiverse Saga upping the stakes, where are all the many, many players on the chessboard? And how might they enter a new, new endgame?

Avengers vs. New Avengers

Thunderbolts* ended with a team of ragtag antiheroes being shanghaied into taking on the brand name of “the New Avengers.” As seen in the post-credits scene, 14 months have passed, and the group has become more seasoned as an entity, but there are problems. You might remember that in Captain America: Brave New World, the current Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), was tasked with starting his own Avengers team. He has apparently accepted that responsibility and has since commenced a legal battle over who has the rights to the name. Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has tried talking to his old partner about it and it has not gone well. One might have to wonder if the elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), wherever he is, might have to step in and talk some sense into his buddies.

We know that the New Avengers are made up of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Bob (Lewis Pulman), but who is on Sam’s side? Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the new Falcon is confirmed, and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is practically a lock given that Rudd has already been announced in Avengers: Doomsday. And if there’s Ant-Man, one has to wonder if there will also be Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ended with the pair happily together living their best life in San Francisco.