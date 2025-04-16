Daredevil: Born Again’s Successful First Season Is a Good Sign for the MCU

Honestly, from the outside, these changes seem superficial at best, more shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic than rediscovering a sense of direction. But then came Daredevil: Born Again.

Reborn in Flames

Within 15 minutes of Daredevil: Born Again, Foggy Nelson has died, and viewers couldn’t be happier.

Okay, no, no one’s excited about the fact that Matt Murdock’s best friend, played so affably by Elden Henson, gets killed right away in the first episode. But even his being on screen is a win, given the original plan for the series. Under the initial concept, Foggy and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) would never have appeared at all in the show. Whether they would have been killed or simply have left Matt’s life is unclear, as Wilson Bethel, who plays Foggy’s killer Bullseye, wasn’t slated to return either. In fact, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would come back from the Netflix series, with even Ayelet Zurer replaced by Sandrine Holt as Vanessa for the new series.

On one hand, bringing back fan favorites like Henson, Woll, and Zurer seems like the same type of pandering that gave Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine a short term burst of excitement, fun in the moment but unsustainable.

Daredevil: Born Again uses its returning characters in the exact opposite way. Getting to spend even ten minutes with Foggy at the opening of the show, seeing Matt happy with Karen and watching the three of them celebrate their meager victory together isn’t just a reminder of a better show that we used to like. It’s a genuine character moment that informs Matt’s loss throughout the rest of the season. Even losing Karen, who makes only intermittent appearances until returning to Matt’s life in the finale, haunts Matt and makes his reluctance to become Daredevil again feel real.

Inserting Zurer’s Vanessa into the show sometimes results in choppy editing and composing, as certain scenes were clearly shot with Holt interacting with D’Onofrio and Margarita Levieva, who plays the Fisks’ marriage counselor and Matt’s new love interest Heather Glenn. However, the emotional payoff of seeing Vanessa grow distant from Fisk, and then finally return to him in the finale, works better because it’s a face we’ve seen before as the object of Wilson’s affection.