Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse First Look Teases a Major Reinvention of a Major Villain

Sony‘s presentation at Cinema Con came with good news and bad news. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third entry in the incredible animated trilogy, will not hit theaters until June 4, 2027, which is bad news (unless you’re one of the overworked animators). However, the good news is that we’ve got our first looks at the movie, and they are amazing. It appears that Beyond the Spider-Verse will continue the standard set by the first two films, creating dazzling worlds unlike anything seen in comics or movies.

The even better news is for fans of the Prowler, a minor villain from Spider-Man comics who continues to be a major character in the Spider-Verse movies. Created by Stan Lee, John Buscema, and Jim Mooney for 1969’s the Amazing Spider-Man #78, the Prowler was Hobie Brown, a brilliant engineer who felt that his talents were unappreciated. Instead he used his inventions to become the Prowler and steal the riches he thought he deserved.

The depiction of African American Hobie perhaps reflected the relatively centrist politics of Stan Lee (see also early Falcon stories in Captain America at the time, in which the Black Power movement is portrayed as illogical and susceptible to Red Skull’s manipulations). Yet Prowler soon found an audience and became a popular anti-hero in Spidey’s stories, even carrying his own miniseries for a while.

Most modern Spidey fans know the Prowler as the alter-ego of Aaron Davis, uncle to Miles Morales and brother to Jefferson Davis. As introduced in the alternate reality Ultimate Universe, Aaron is Jefferson’s ne’er-do-well brother, whose illegal activities clash with Miles’ adventures as Spidey.