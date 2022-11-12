Where Black Panther 2 Leaves Wakanda and the MCU

“Potentially,” says Moore when asked if that could be the case. “And also the position Wakanda now sits within the world. I think that’s the other interesting thing about this movie—the notion that by opening up its borders a bit and by trading vibranium a bit, all of a sudden Wakanda finds itself in a different position on the world stage. I think there’s going to be ramifications for that decision.”

Also, while we did not broach the prospect with Moore, we feel like it would be almost inevitable for Shuri and/or Wakanda to eventually have a public reaction about how the new Captain America collaborated with the freed Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who was liberated from prison after murdering Shuri’s father and the former King of Wakanda. While there were some hints at the conclusion of Falcon and the Winter Soldier about Wakanda’s awareness, this is a thread that seems just waiting to be pulled, particularly since rumors swirl that Zemo will show up again in Thunderbolts (these are unconfirmed). Given the new Black Panther’s wariness toward the outside world, this does not seem like an issue that can just be skirted over.

Where is Doom and What’s Next?

One world player we won’t see quite so soon, however, is the other hidden nation of Latveria. Despite a certain contingent of fans doing their best to will it into existence, Wakanda Forever does not satisfy the rumors flying around the internet of an end credits scene featuring that country or its famous ruler, Doctor Victor von Doom, although Moore admits he has read the rumors.

“I think sometimes the notion of trying to give fans exactly what they say they want is not a great one,” he says with a laugh. “You want to tell the story as the story sits. I will say, I did read that rumor. I think it’s a great rumor. But I want to disabuse people: It’s not going to happen. Not because we don’t love that idea, but because this movie, holistically, we had a story to tell with a beginning, middle, and end. Quite frankly, to have a tag of another thing at the end of it felt disingenuous to the tone of the movie.”

The next movie that Moore himself is producing is Captain America: New World Order, which, by its title alone, hints at all kinds of world realignments and conflicts that will confront the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson). Whether Wakanda or Talokan will be involved no doubt remains to seen, but there’s already going to be plenty for Sam to deal with.

“We’re in pre-production now,” says Moore. “We start production next year. We couldn’t be more excited. Obviously Anthony Mackie taking over the mantle of Captain America, bringing Harrison Ford into our universe, bringing Tim Blake Nelson back into our orbit, meeting the new Falcon, more stories with Isaiah Bradley… there’s such a big story to be told there. That’s going to be pretty great.”