Ryan Coogler Explains Missing Black Panther Character in Wakanda Forever

There’s a new face behind the claws and cowl, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to usher in its next era with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney’s latest batch of Marvel outings is rounding off in poignant style, with Ryan Coogler’s sequel to 2018’s movie waving goodbye to Phase 4 alongside Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Although most of the Black Panther cast are back for more, the tragic passing of Boseman in 2020 means he’s unable to return for Wakanda Forever. It isn’t just events out of Coogler’s hands that mean characters aren’t suiting up for the war between the Wakandans and Talokan’s, because Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi is also sitting this one out.

Remembering back to Black Panther, W’Kabi was the Head of Security for the Border Tribe, boyfriend of Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and supposed best friend of T’Challa. Having lost faith in T’Challa and former king T’Chaka for their failure to capture Ulysses Klaue (who was responsible for the death of his parents), W’Kabi switched sides to support Erik Killmonger’s (Michael B Jordan) claim to the throne. The last we saw of W’Kabi, he was disarmed by Okoye during Black Panther’s finale. He’s not returned for ensembles like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but apparently there’s a reason for that.

When grilled on whether W’Kabi has been lost to Wakanda between movies or they’d discussed his whereabouts, Gurira told CinemaBlend, “We did. I can’t go into too many details. You would have to ask my director about that whole thing. But we definitely did. There was stuff that we didn’t end up doing but we definitely did.” Coogler added a little more to the story and confirmed, “That’s a great question. He’s basically banished, but still within Wakanda’s borders, if that makes sense. It’s one line that refers to him still being alive.”