Captain America 4 Will Call Back to Major MCU Phase 3 Moment

Even after half of all living things are snapped out of and back into existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t seem to escape the ramifications of Captain America: Civil War and the Sokovia Accords. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may have shown us that the Accords have been repealed in a post-blip world, but that doesn’t mean that we’re through seeing the effects of them on the geopolitical sphere of the MCU.

In an interview with Collider, Captain America: New World Order producer Nate Moore hinted at some possible tension between Secretary Ross, who pushed for the Avengers to sign the Sokovia Accords, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the upcoming movie saying “Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.”

Even though Sam didn’t spend much time at the Raft before being rescued by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the fact that he was thrown in jail in the first place isn’t something Sam would likely let slide. One of Sam’s biggest concerns in signing the Accords is that there was potential to be thrown in jail, even if they were doing the “right thing,” and this proved him right. Also considering the fact that Ross and the Accords forced the Avengers apart before Thanos’ arrival, it’s doubtful that Sam will be eager to work with Ross.